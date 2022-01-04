ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, TX

Matthew Pride pleads guilty, sentenced in Valentine's Day 2019 strangulation death

By Brad Kellar
The Herald-Banner
The Herald-Banner
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IxN1d_0dcoVdve00

Matthew Kenton Pride of Greenville was sentenced to 35 years in prison Tuesday after pleading guilty to a charge of murder involving the strangulation death of his estranged wife on Valentine’s Day in 2019. Pride entered the plea Tuesday in connection with the death of Nicole Kennedy-Pride. 

Jury selection had been scheduled to begin in the 196th District Court prior to the plea. Judge Andrew Bench sentenced Pride to 35 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice-Institutional Division. Hunt County District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. issued a statement following the plea indicating the decision to allow Pride to plead guilty was made after careful deliberation and consultation with Nicole’s family.

 “Most importantly, his admission of guilt avoids the uncertainties of a trial and guarantees the defendant is held responsible for his actions,” Walker said. “As part of the plea agreement, the defendant was required to waive his right of appeal. Nicole meant a great deal to her family and countless friends in this community. We pray all those who knew and loved her will continue to heal from this tragic loss.” 

Walker credited the work of the Greenville Police Department and its criminal investigation division. 

“We particularly thank Detective Russell Stillwagoner for his efforts in leading the investigation,” Walker said. “Additionally, First Assistant District Attorney Steven Lilley did an outstanding job working with law enforcement and preparing this case for prosecution. This case reminds us of the dangers of domestic violence and how abuse can quickly escalate from emotional or mental to physical. There are resources available in our community. If you or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact your local law enforcement agency, Women in Need (903) 454-HELP, or a trusted family member or friend for help.” 

A grand jury indictment alleged that Pride, 40, caused the death of Kennedy-Pride “by impeding the breathing of Nicole Pride by applying pressure to Nicole Pride’s throat or neck.” 

According to Greenville police, Pride was inside Kennedy-Pride’s Greenville residence when she was found deceased on the morning of Feb. 15, 2019. Officers were dispatched shortly before 9 a.m. to an alarm call at Kennedy-Pride’s business, Shear Pride Suites and Spa. Employees told police that they were attempting to contact her at her home in the 5600 block of Stonewall Street. Officers were dispatched to the location, where they found Matthew Pride inside. He reportedly was disoriented, had a blank stare on his face and did not answer questions, according to police. Pride was taken into custody after it was determined he had an active protective order against him that forbid him from being at or near the residence. A police report indicated that Matthew Pride needed help getting into a police vehicle and could not lift his legs or his body without assistance. He later admitted that he had been drinking alcohol, according to police.  An ambulance crew called to the residence found Kennedy-Pride in her bed, where she had been deceased for some time.  Surveillance footage and information obtained from Kennedy-Pride’s cell phone and smart watch revealed she left a local restaurant at about 10 p.m. Feb. 14 and returned home a few minutes later. Data from the smart watch showed Kennedy-Pride had had no activity after her return home and the watch did not detect a heartbeat after approximately 10:05 p.m., according to police.

 Pride was arrested for violation of the protective order and was released Feb. 17, 2019, on a $25,000 bond. On March 1, investigators received an update from the Southwestern Institute on Forensic Sciences at Dallas, which listed homicide by strangulation as the cause of Nicole-Pride’s death. Matthew Pride was taken into custody on a murder charge on the afternoon of March 4.

Comments / 0

Related
CNN

'Full House' co-star John Stamos and more remember Bob Saget

(CNN) — Comedian and actor Bob Saget, who died Sunday at age 65, is being remembered for his humor and kindness by his friends and former colleagues. John Stamos led the tributes, writing about his former "Full House" co-star, that he is "broken" over his death. "I am broken....
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Bronx apartment fire kills 19, including 9 children

NEW YORK (AP) — A malfunctioning space heater sparked a fire that filled a high-rise Bronx apartment building with thick smoke Sunday morning, killing 19 people including nine children in New York City’s deadliest blaze in three decades. Trapped residents broke windows for air and stuffed wet towels...
BRONX, NY
The Associated Press

Russia, US hold working dinner to open Geneva talks

GENEVA (AP) — A top Russian diplomat predicted “difficult” talks with the United States this week after attending a working dinner with U.S. officials in Geneva on Sunday as part of the kickoff to a string of meetings in three European cities this week, with ties at a low over Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dallas, TX
City
Greenville, TX
City
Valentine, TX
Greenville, TX
Crime & Safety
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
NBC News

Alec Baldwin says he will comply with ‘Rust’ shooting probe

Alec Baldwin said Saturday that there's no truth to any suggestion he hasn't been complying with the investigation into the fatal shooting of a cinematographer on the set of "Rust" in October. Speaking in a video he posted to Instagram, Baldwin addressed the issue of his cellphone. “Any suggestion that...
CELEBRITIES
CBS News

Golden Globes go on without guests, telecast or host

The Golden Globe Awards, Hollywood's so-called biggest party that regularly drew 18 million television viewers, was reduced to a live-blog Sunday night for its 79th edition. The embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association proceeded with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. Instead, members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group's philanthropic grants gathered at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event, announcing the names of the film and television winners on the organization's social media feeds.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Strangulation#Domestic Violence#District Court#Pride
The Associated Press

Judge asks what more Djokovic could have done for a visa

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — An Australian judge who will decide whether top-ranked tennis star Novak Djokovic plays in the Australian Open questioned on Monday what more the Serbian could have done to meet Australia’s coronavirus entry requirements. The 34-year-old is fighting deportation and the cancellation of his visa...
TENNIS
The Herald-Banner

The Herald-Banner

Greenville, TX
3K+
Followers
73
Post
478K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Herald-Banner

Comments / 0

Community Policy