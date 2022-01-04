ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China slashes fuel export quotas in first 2022 tranche

By Oil & Gas 360
oilandgas360.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(Bloomberg) –China slashed its fuel export quota by more than half in the first batch of allocations for 2022, highlighting the nation’s strategy of progressively limiting overseas sales. A total of 13 million tons were issued, including both general trade and tolling issuances, according to refinery officials...

The Guardian

Taiwan ‘buys 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum rejected by China’

Taiwan’s government is sharing cocktail recipes with the public after it reportedly bought 20,400 bottles of Lithuanian rum bound for China amid a row between Vilnius and Beijing. The state-owned Taiwan Tobacco and Liquor (TTL) said it made the purchase in December to support Lithuania after learning the shipment...
U.S. crude oil inventories decrease by 2.1 million barrels

U.S. commercial crude oil inventories (excluding those in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve) decreased by 2.1million barrels from the previous week. At 417.9 million barrels, U.S. crude oil inventories are about 8% below the five year average for this time of year, according to the EIA crude oil and petroleum weekly storage data, reporting inventories as of December 31, 2021.
Reuters

Explainer: Why a niche fuel market reform triggered major Kazakh protests

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's slow-burning government reform of a niche market for car fuels brutally backfired this week, triggering the biggest public protests in years as demonstrators accused authorities of stealing from the poor. Kazakhstan declared emergencies in the capital and elsewhere on Wednesday after demonstrators stormed and torched...
Reuters

Oil falls from one-month high after U.S. fuel inventory surge

SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Oil prices lost ground on Thursday, falling more than $1 a barrel from their highest levels in more than a month after U.S. fuel stockpiles surged amid declining demand. The global benchmark Brent crude futures fell $1.12, or 1.40%, to $79.68 a barrel, as of 0423 GMT. U.S....
Reuters

Oil rallies even as OPEC+ boosts output, U.S. fuel demand dips

NEW YORK, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday, extending gains even after OPEC+ producers stuck to an agreed output target rise for February and U.S. fuel inventories surged due to sliding demand as COVID-19 cases spiked. Brent crude futures ended up 80 cents, or 1%, to $80.80...
AFP

Japan, Australia sign defence treaty with eyes on China

Japan and Australia on Thursday signed a "landmark" treaty to strengthen defence ties, saying the accord would contribute to regional stability, as China expands its military and economic clout. While Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison did not mention Beijing directly in a statement released ahead of the signing, the agreement is seen as another step by the regional allies to signal their concern over China's military expansion. Ahead of Thursday's online summit with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida, Morrison called the agreement "a statement of two nations' commitment to work together in meeting the shared strategic security challenges we face and to contribute to a secure and stable Indo-Pacific". "This landmark treaty will... for the first time provide a clear framework for enhanced inter-operability and cooperation between our two forces," Morrison said.
101.9 KELO-FM

Oil falls as surging U.S. fuel stockpiles raise demand concerns

MELBOURNE (Reuters) – Oil prices fell on Wednesday as rising fuel stockpiles in the United States raised concerns of declining demand in the world’s biggest oil consumer amid a massive spike in COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. U.S. gasoline stockpiles rose by 7.1 million barrels in...
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
rigzone.com

Venezuela Doubles Crude Oil Exports

Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier. Oil exports from Venezuela doubled in December from a year earlier as the country raises production of revenue-generating hydrocarbons in defiance of U.S. sanctions. Shipments averaged 619,000 barrels a day in December. The OPEC-founding member increased exports for a...
