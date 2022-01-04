ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia's Tony Elliott welcomes offensive coordinator Des Kitchings

By Austin Nivison
247Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Virginia head coach Tony Elliott fills out his coaching staff, he has officially welcomed the Cavaliers’ next offensive coordinator to Charlottesville. Former Atlanta Falcons running backs coach Des Kitchings will run Tony Elliott’s offense at Virginia. In a video posted to Twitter by the official Virginia...

247sports.com

