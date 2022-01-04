ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Chris Evans to tap-dance his way into playing Gene Kelly

By Fiona Underhill
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDeadline are reporting that Chris Evans is set to play musical legend Gene Kelly, just as Tom Holland’s casting as Fred Astaire has been courting controversy. The story is based on an original idea by Evans himself, about a 12 year old boy who works on the MGM Lot in 1952...

