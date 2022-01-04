ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wild recall top prospects Marco Rossi, Matt Boldy

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the Minnesota Wild's top prospects were recalled by the organization Tuesday, as Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy will now be available to skate for the Wild in game action. They'll make their NHL debuts alongside one another against the Boston Bruins Thursday, per a report from The...

hockeywilderness.com

Wild place Victor Rask on waivers, sign goalie

The Minnesota Wild just cannot stop doing some damn transactions on a Tuesday afternoon!. After recalling their two top prospects in Marco Rossi and Matt Boldy to the NHL, the Wild have placed forward Victor Rask on waivers to make room for them on the roster and in the lineup.
NHL

The future is now: Boldy, Rossi set to make NHL debuts Thursday night

ST. PAUL -- Needing some new life and an injection of fresh energy, the Wild recalled arguably its two top prospects on Tuesday morning, as 2019 and 2020 First Round selections Matt Boldy and Marco Rossi arrived on the NHL scene. Each player will make their debuts in the league...
NHL
