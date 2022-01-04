ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Changes to vaccine testing

cbs4indy.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFacing high demand and a national shortage...

cbs4indy.com

FOX59

State changes criteria for rapid testing, cites national shortage of COVID-19 antigen tests

INDIANAPOLIS — Facing high demand and a national shortage of rapid tests, the Indiana Department of Health announced changes to its testing procedures Tuesday. The department will extend hours at the community testing and vaccination clinic outside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The new hours effective immediately, will be 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
newscenter1.tv

Oyate Health to make changes on testing guidelines

RAPID CITY, S.D. — On Tuesday, the Oyate Health Center announced that they will only test patients who are symptomatic and eligible for Indian Health Service care in a proactive attempt to navigate a national shortage of COVID-19 testing supplies. The Oyate Health Center was one of the few...
RAPID CITY, SD
max983.net

Indiana Department of Health Announces Changes to Testing Operations

Officials at the Indiana Department of Health are making changes to testing operations due to a high demand and national shortage of rapid test kits. Rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will be available to individuals 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests. This change is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that residents who are likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window for administration.
INDIANA STATE
State
Indiana State
cbslocal.com

COVID Vaccine and Testing Resources for Bay Area Residents

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — With the recent emergence of the omicron COVID-19 variant, health officials are stressing the importance of getting the COVID vaccine and boosters. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday broadened its recommendation for COVID-19 booster shots to include all adults because of the new variant. The agency had previously approved boosters for all adults, but only recommended them for those 50 years and older or living in long-term care settings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Jacksonville Journal Courier

New vaccination verification system released

The state is making an electronic card available for use in verifying COVID-19 vaccination status. The Smart Health Card allows users to download a QR code that can be used to confirm their vaccination status at businesses, events and other locations. VaxVerify is the online system that allows Illinois residents...
PUBLIC HEALTH
cw23tv.com

Illinois to require proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU/WICS/WRSP) - — With the current spike in COVID-19 cases causing issues across the sporting world, the University of Illinois is implementing a new policy. Beginning January 1, 2022, all attendees over the age of 12 at university sponsored events with more than 200 people will be...
ILLINOIS STATE
discoverestevan.com

Province Announces Changes to Testing and Isolation Measures

Saskatchewan has rapid antigen testing kits available throughout the province to help residents monitor for COVID-19 at home. Increased use of this tool enables everyone to take the necessary actions to prevent COVID-19 transmission, preserving PCR testing capacity for high-risk populations and ensuring vaccinated individuals can safely return to workplaces and activities sooner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Health
Department of Health
thechronicleonline.com

SNAP: Increased benefits for January

The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS) has announced that most Oregonian's who receive increased emergency SNAP benefits will continue to receive them in January. The ODHS said approximately 382,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $61 million in extra food benefits in addition to their regular SNAP benefits. "We...
HEALTH SERVICES

