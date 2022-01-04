Changes to vaccine testing

Officials at the Indiana Department of Health are making changes to testing operations due to a high demand and national shortage of rapid test kits. Rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will be available to individuals 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older due to the national shortage of rapid antigen tests. This change is designed to help ensure that students can stay in school and that residents who are likely to need a monoclonal antibody are identified within the prescribed window for administration.

