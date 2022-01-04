ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burgum waives hours of service for propane haulers amid low inventories

By Hannah Woosley-Collins
KX News
 1 day ago

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane on Tuesday.

The order says North Dakota faces low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe weather and increased heating fuel demands.

The 30 day waiver is immediately in effect. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

