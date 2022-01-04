Burgum waives hours of service for propane haulers amid low inventories

Gov. Doug Burgum signed an executive order granting a waiver of hours of service requirements for drivers of commercial vehicles transporting propane on Tuesday.

The order says North Dakota faces low inventories of propane as a result of market conditions impacted by severe weather and increased heating fuel demands.

The 30 day waiver is immediately in effect. All road safety and vehicle compliance regulations still apply.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.