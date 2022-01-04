ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Authorities identify man fatally shot by police in Paterson

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wmBug_0dcoTfcg00

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Paterson last week.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says that 25-year-old Thelonious McKnight was killed on Wednesday.

Investigators say police officers were investigating another incident when they found McKnight. An officer shot and killed him during the encounter.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, but authorities say that a 9mm handgun was found near McKnight.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paterson, NJ
Paterson, NJ
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News 12

News 12

38K+
Followers
10K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy