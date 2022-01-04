Authorities identify man fatally shot by police in Paterson

Authorities have released the name of a man shot and killed by police in Paterson last week.

The New Jersey Attorney General’s Office says that 25-year-old Thelonious McKnight was killed on Wednesday.

Investigators say police officers were investigating another incident when they found McKnight. An officer shot and killed him during the encounter.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not yet been released, but authorities say that a 9mm handgun was found near McKnight.