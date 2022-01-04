Officials: Fire damages several businesses in Parsippany

A fire that broke out in Parsippany in the early morning hours damaged several Parsippany businesses.

The fire began around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday at the Green Hill Plaza.

The fire chief says that it looks like the fire started in the basement of the complex, but that this has not yet been confirmed.

"We believe the caller was coming from Quick Chek as they were closing up. They reported seeing fire in the front. At that time, it was already working its way through two buildings. It was hard to get a quick stop on it. Took about three or four hours to get it under control,” says District 6 Fire Chief Vincent Petito.

Parsippany Road between Barnsboro and Allentown roads was closed for a time but has since been reopened.