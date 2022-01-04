ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news RECAP: Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira' for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, while Atletico Madrid 'consider' Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Newcastle bound Kieran Trippier... plus the latest from around Europe

By Dan Ripley for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

The January window is now open for business in the Premier League and around Europe, with clubs looking to add to their squads as we go into the second half of the campaign.

The window will typically opens on January 1 for Premier League clubs, which is also the case in Scotland, Germany and France, but those in Italy and Spain will have to wait until January 3 to make any signings.

A number of players have been linked with players already - with all eyes on Newcastle to see what business they will do under their new Saudi owners - while Romelu Lukaku's future is also of interest following his controversial interview over not being happy at Chelsea.

Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news below.

The Italy forward has spent his whole senior career on the books of the Naples outfit where he made his debut back in 2010 having come through their youth system.

The Italy forward has spent his whole senior career on the books of the Naples outfit where he made his debut back in 2010 having come through their youth system.

Solak and his consortium have bought a controlling 80 per cent stake in the Premier League club.

Solak and his consortium have bought a controlling 80 per cent stake in the Premier League club from Gao Jisheng, whose four-year tenure on the south coast has now come to an end.

The 20-year-old right-back has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract at Goodison Park, committing his future to the club until June 2027.

Nathan Patterson has completed a £10m move from Rangers to Everton. The right-back has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, committing his future to the Toffees until June 2027.

the Catalans have grown frustrated with the defender after he rejected five offers to leave last summer.

Barcelona 'are frustrated with Newcastle target Samuel Umtiti'

Barcelona believe that offloading Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho will have a huge effect on easing the strains on the club's wage bill, and the Brazilian is understood to be willing to move on.

Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal in the region of £12m for Trippier, who has spent two-and-a-half years in the Spanish capital.

The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning ahead of his return to the Premier League, a move which is expected to go through before this weekend.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that the England international was due to hold talks with head coach Mikel Arteta this week to inform the Spaniard of his intention to leave this month.

The Italian club, led by Jose Mourinho, have submitted a loan offer for the 24-year-old, with an option to buy the Arsenal academy graduate in the summer.

The Blues are short on left wingback options with Marcos Alonso the only available player for Thomas Tuchel.

The Blues are short on left wingback options with Marcos Alonso the only available player for Thomas Tuchel in that position after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

13:04

According to AS, Azpilicueta's ability to play centre-back as well as on the right also make him a versatile option and he is highly rated by Simeone.

Diego Simeone's side are already looking at replacements for Trippier and the Blues captain has emerged as a prime candidate given his defensive versatility.

12:29

But that is not believed to have completely deterred Newcastle, who are deciding whether or not to up their bid in order to get their man immediately.

Sportsmail reported last month that Botman was top of Newcastle's list of potential centre backs , the area they need to strengthen most if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The French league leaders are playing their cards close to their chest for now, but they are reportedly in 'constant contact' with Dembele's agents.

Paris Saint-Germain could be plotting a surprise swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele who faces an unclear future at the Nou Camp.

11:40

Ousmane Dembele 'demands £66.9m package to stay at Barcelona with Frenchman angered by Ferran Torres's arrival and links to Erling Haaland'... but club view request as 'CRAZY'

The 24-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and just last week he was reportedly prepared to take a pay-cut to stay on board.

Ousmane Dembele 'demands £66.9m package to stay at Barcelona'

Sport claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star was not impressed by the £55million arrival of Ferran Torres from Man City. The Spaniard can play on the wing and would pose a direct threat.

Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira for Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic'

Vlahovic, 21, has attracted interest from Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham, with the striker's 18 goals in 22 games impressing the Premier League duo.

Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic'

Dusan Vlahovic, 21, has attracted interest from Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the striker's 18 goals in 22 games impressing the Premier League duo.

The Bundesliga outfit are strapped for cash at the moment, and it is reported that a £25million offer could be enough to bring them to the table.

Manchester United 'are tracking midfielder Denis Zakaria'

Ralf Rangnick has struggled to impose his philosophy on the side since taking the position of interim head coach in November and is looking to bolster the ranks at Old Trafford.

Mengi will wear the No 18 at St Andrew's and you can read more on his loan switch here.

Mengi is returning to the Championship for a second loan spell having impressed at Derby County last season under the management of former United striker Wayne Rooney.

10:01

Antonio Rudiger 'opens pre-contract talks with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus about a summer move'

Like his Chelsea team-mate Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger's Blues contract is also ticking down.

Rudiger 'starts talks with Madrid, Bayern, PSG and Juventus'

The German centre back's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in six months time - meaning he is free to discuss a free transfer with other European clubs as early as this month.

The 27-year old was at Watford’s training ground on Monday to complete his move.

The 27-year old was at Watford's training ground on Monday to complete his move. The left-sided defender has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with an option for a further year.

09:17

The 27-year-old Iranian international is out of contract in the summer and has been in talks over a move to Lyon.

The 27-year-old Iranian international Azmoun has scored 11 times this season and impressed with goals in the Champions League against Chelsea and Juventus.

The 29-year-old's contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month as Italian regulations prevents him from playing in Serie A as he is fitted with an internal defibrillator.

EXCLUSIVE BY TOM COLLOMOSSE: The 29-year-old's contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month as Italian laws prevent him from playing in Serie A as he is fitted with a defibrillator.

The West Ham manager is determined to maintain the work ethic and balance in his squad which means he is less willing to pursue stop gaps.

The West Ham manager is determined to maintain the work ethic and balance in his squad which means he is less willing to pursue stop gaps or players who do not fulfil the full profile that he wants.

08:34

No one loves a bargain more than Barcelona right now and with Andreas Christensen's contract up at the end of the season, it's only natural that the cash strapped Spanish giants see value in maybe landing an excellent centre-back on a free transfer.

Barcelona 'monitoring Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen'

Christensen's current deal expires at the end of June, which means that he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Diego Simeone pays tribute to Kieran Trippier as the defender prepares to depart his Atletico Madrid side and seal a £12m move to Newcastle... admitting he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in the January transfer window

Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone admits he is set to lose a 'very important footballer' in Kieran Trippier ahead of the defender's proposed move to Newcastle. Trippier, 31, has arrived in Tyneside to undergo a medical ahead of his lucrative switch to St James' Park. Sportsmail understands Newcastle have secured...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku apologises to Chelsea fans: ‘I totally understand you guys being upset’

Romelu Lukaku has apologised to Chelsea fans after an giving an interview in which he complained about life at the club and expressed his wish to return to Inter Milan.In an interview conducted three weeks ago but released last Thursday, Lukaku expressed unhappiness at a lack of game time at Chelsea, whom he rejoined from Inter last summer. Tuchel left the Belgium international out of the Chelsea squad for Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool, and it was later revealed that the German would speak to Lukaku about the matter on Monday.“To the fans, I’m sorry for the upset...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andreas Christensen
Person
Jose Mourinho
Person
Lucas Torreira
Person
Diego Simeone
Person
Kieran Trippier
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Premier League clubs battle for Philippe Coutinho, Newcastle close in on Kieran Trippier

The January transfer window is open and rumours are swirling around the Premier League and across Europe.Philippe Coutinho is set to decide between five Premier League clubs battling for his signature as the Brazil star nears an exit from Barcelona and a return to the Premier League. The 29-year-old has struggled since making the move to the Camp Nou and is said to favour a return to England, where he spent five years at Liverpool. Aston Villa are said to be one of those sides involved in the race for the midfielder, according to the Mail, with Arsenal, Tottenham, Newcastle...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sidesteps speculation over ‘special footballer’ Philippe Coutinho

Steven Gerrard has described former Liverpool team-mate Philippe Coutinho as a “special footballer” while refusing to comment on speculation linking him with a January move to Aston Villa.The Brazilian playmaker looks destined to leave Barcelona this month, with the Catalan giants keen to reduce their wage bill after signing Ferran Torres from Manchester City for £55million.Gerrard and Coutinho were Liverpool teammates for two-and-a-half years – the pair coming close to winning the Premier League title at Anfield in 2014 – and Villa have been strongly linked with the 29-year-old amid reported interest from other English clubs.Asked if he understood such...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Romelu Lukaku says sorry to upset Chelsea fans after controversial interview

Romelu Lukaku has offered a direct apology to Chelsea supporters in a bid to build bridges after his controversial interview revealing unhappiness at Stamford Bridge.The club-record signing has already said sorry internally at Chelsea and returned to training, but has now moved to address Blues fans personally.The Belgium striker fell in hot water with Chelsea after telling Sky Sport Italy last week of his dissatisfaction at the club, just months after his £98million summer transfer from Inter Milan.Lukaku was omitted from Sunday’s 2-2 Premier League draw with Liverpool but is now in contention to feature in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atletico Madrid#Barcelona#Arsenal#The Premier League#Saudi#Rangers#Everton#Catalans
Daily Mail

Manchester City are 'keeping tabs on Barcelona wonderkid Gavi, who has a £42m release clause'… but the 17-year-old midfielder is 'hesitant' about making a big move early in his career

Manchester City are reportedly interested in making a move for Barcelona wonderkid Gavi. The 17-year-old has caught the eye of several top clubs across Europe and City are keeping tabs on the talented Spaniard. According to El Nacional, Gavi has a £42million release clause in his current deal with the...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Soccer
Real Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Paris Saint-Germain F.C.
Soccer
FC Barcelona
NewsBreak
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Soccer
Inter Milan
NewsBreak
Premier League
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
Soccer
Atletico Madrid F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante miss Carabao Cup semi-final with Covid-19

Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante missed Chelsea’s Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham at Stamford Bridge after testing positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday morning.The duo were ruled out of Thomas Tuchel’s squad, which included forward Timo Werner who had just returned after a Covid isolation of his own.Tuchel admitted losing Silva and Kante delivered a “huge” blow to Chelsea’s plans.An update from the boss ahead of #CheTot.— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) January 5, 2022“It’s huge for us because they are two huge players,” Tuchel told Chelsea’s official club website.“We had the last information today in the morning, so it is quite challenging,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Atletico Madrid coach Simeone tribute to Newcastle-bound Trippier

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has paid tribute to Kieran Trippier after his departure to Newcastle United. The England defender has been sold to Newcastle this week. Simeone said, “I always look at the positive things. Absolutely grateful to all the time that Kieran has been here with us. The club has given him 48 hours to resolve the situation. He has behaved very well, he has worked very well, he has been a very important footballer for us.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Guardian

Football transfer rumours: Arsenal make bid for Fiorentina’s Vlahovic?

Having secured their first signing of the January window in agreeing a £12m (and rising) fee for Atlético Madrid and England full-back Kieran Trippier, Newcastle hope to further bolster their hopes of avoiding relegation by bringing an injury-prone Welsh midfielder to Tyneside from Turin. Speculation abounds that Aaron “Rambo” Ramsey could swap the black and white stripes of Juventus for those of the slightly less decorated English club, although reports he has turned down an approach from Burnley because he wants to sit in the physio room of a more high-profile club suggest Newcastle’s owners will have to dig deep in a bid to turn his head. Ramsey has also been linked with a return to Arsenal and could share a taxi from Luton airport to their nearby St Albans training ground with his Juve teammates Dejan Kulusevski and Arthur Melo.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

PICTURED: Kieran Trippier arrives on a private jet in Newcastle to take his medical ahead of a £12m move from Atletico Madrid, as Magpies' new owners prepare a statement of intent with their first signing

Kieran Trippier has arrived in Newcastle ahead of his proposed £12million move back to the Premier League. The 31-year-old left Madrid on Wednesday morning, having missed training with Atletico Madrid on Tuesday, and touched down at Newcastle airport just before 1pm. He later arrived at the club's training ground...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Aaron Ramsey is ‘an outgoing player’, says Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has offered the strongest sign yet that Aaron Ramsey could return to the Premier League this month by saying the Wales midfielder is on his way out of the Serie A club.Ramsey has been linked with former club Arsenal, Everton and Newcastle while reports on Tuesday said Burnley had seen a formal approach for the 31-year-old turned down by the player.But his exit from Turin seems increasingly likely during January, something that Allegri appeared to confirm in a press conference on Wednesday.“Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England, but he is an...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

280K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy