Transfer news RECAP: Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira' for Fiorentina's Dusan Vlahovic, while Atletico Madrid 'consider' Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta to replace Newcastle bound Kieran Trippier... plus the latest from around Europe

The January window is now open for business in the Premier League and around Europe, with clubs looking to add to their squads as we go into the second half of the campaign.

The window will typically opens on January 1 for Premier League clubs, which is also the case in Scotland, Germany and France, but those in Italy and Spain will have to wait until January 3 to make any signings.

A number of players have been linked with players already - with all eyes on Newcastle to see what business they will do under their new Saudi owners - while Romelu Lukaku's future is also of interest following his controversial interview over not being happy at Chelsea.

Sportsmail's DAN RIPLEY will keep you up-to-date with all the latest news below.

The Italy forward has spent his whole senior career on the books of the Naples outfit where he made his debut back in 2010 having come through their youth system.

Solak and his consortium have bought a controlling 80 per cent stake in the Premier League club from Gao Jisheng, whose four-year tenure on the south coast has now come to an end.

Nathan Patterson has completed a £10m move from Rangers to Everton. The right-back has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract, committing his future to the Toffees until June 2027.

the Catalans have grown frustrated with the defender after he rejected five offers to leave last summer.

Barcelona 'are frustrated with Newcastle target Samuel Umtiti'

Barcelona believe that offloading Umtiti and Philippe Coutinho will have a huge effect on easing the strains on the club's wage bill, and the Brazilian is understood to be willing to move on.

Sportsmail understands the Magpies have brokered a deal in the region of £12m for Trippier, who has spent two-and-a-half years in the Spanish capital.

The England right-back missed training in Spain on Tuesday morning ahead of his return to the Premier League, a move which is expected to go through before this weekend.

Sportsmail reported on Monday that the England international was due to hold talks with head coach Mikel Arteta this week to inform the Spaniard of his intention to leave this month.

The Italian club, led by Jose Mourinho, have submitted a loan offer for the 24-year-old, with an option to buy the Arsenal academy graduate in the summer.

The Blues are short on left wingback options with Marcos Alonso the only available player for Thomas Tuchel in that position after Ben Chilwell was ruled out for the season with an ACL injury.

13:04

According to AS, Azpilicueta's ability to play centre-back as well as on the right also make him a versatile option and he is highly rated by Simeone.

Diego Simeone's side are already looking at replacements for Trippier and the Blues captain has emerged as a prime candidate given his defensive versatility.

12:29

But that is not believed to have completely deterred Newcastle, who are deciding whether or not to up their bid in order to get their man immediately.

Sportsmail reported last month that Botman was top of Newcastle's list of potential centre backs , the area they need to strengthen most if they are to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

The French league leaders are playing their cards close to their chest for now, but they are reportedly in 'constant contact' with Dembele's agents.

Paris Saint-Germain could be plotting a surprise swoop for Barcelona forward Ousmane Dembele who faces an unclear future at the Nou Camp.

11:40

Ousmane Dembele 'demands £66.9m package to stay at Barcelona with Frenchman angered by Ferran Torres's arrival and links to Erling Haaland'... but club view request as 'CRAZY'

The 24-year-old's contract expires at the end of the season and just last week he was reportedly prepared to take a pay-cut to stay on board.

Ousmane Dembele 'demands £66.9m package to stay at Barcelona'

Sport claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star was not impressed by the £55million arrival of Ferran Torres from Man City. The Spaniard can play on the wing and would pose a direct threat.

Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira for Fiorentina marksman Dusan Vlahovic'

Vlahovic, 21, has attracted interest from Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham, with the striker's 18 goals in 22 games impressing the Premier League duo.

Arsenal 'table £46m bid PLUS Lucas Torreira for Dusan Vlahovic'

Dusan Vlahovic, 21, has attracted interest from Arsenal and their north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, with the striker's 18 goals in 22 games impressing the Premier League duo.

The Bundesliga outfit are strapped for cash at the moment, and it is reported that a £25million offer could be enough to bring them to the table.

Manchester United 'are tracking midfielder Denis Zakaria'

Ralf Rangnick has struggled to impose his philosophy on the side since taking the position of interim head coach in November and is looking to bolster the ranks at Old Trafford.

Mengi will wear the No 18 at St Andrew's and you can read more on his loan switch here.

Mengi is returning to the Championship for a second loan spell having impressed at Derby County last season under the management of former United striker Wayne Rooney.

10:01

Antonio Rudiger 'opens pre-contract talks with Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, PSG and Juventus about a summer move'

Like his Chelsea team-mate Andreas Christensen, Antonio Rudiger's Blues contract is also ticking down.

Rudiger 'starts talks with Madrid, Bayern, PSG and Juventus'

The German centre back's current deal at Stamford Bridge expires in six months time - meaning he is free to discuss a free transfer with other European clubs as early as this month.

The 27-year old was at Watford's training ground on Monday to complete his move. The left-sided defender has agreed a three-and-a-half year contract with an option for a further year.

09:17

The 27-year-old Iranian international Azmoun has scored 11 times this season and impressed with goals in the Champions League against Chelsea and Juventus.

EXCLUSIVE BY TOM COLLOMOSSE: The 29-year-old's contract with Inter Milan was terminated last month as Italian laws prevent him from playing in Serie A as he is fitted with a defibrillator.

The West Ham manager is determined to maintain the work ethic and balance in his squad which means he is less willing to pursue stop gaps or players who do not fulfil the full profile that he wants.

08:34

No one loves a bargain more than Barcelona right now and with Andreas Christensen's contract up at the end of the season, it's only natural that the cash strapped Spanish giants see value in maybe landing an excellent centre-back on a free transfer.

Barcelona 'monitoring Chelsea defender Andreas Christensen'

Christensen's current deal expires at the end of June, which means that he is now able to sign a pre-contract agreement with foreign clubs.