Singer Anitta Poses in Aspen Snow Wearing Nothing But a White T-Shirt and Hello Kitty Moon Boots

By Ashley Rushford
 1 day ago
On Tuesday, Anitta took to Instagram to share some new shots from her Aspen getaway. The Brazilian pop star has been spending time with family and friends. In the new photos, the “Downtown” songstress poses in the snow wearing only a white T-shirt and furry white boots.

The highlight of her ensemble was her boots. Fans immediately flooded her comments asking for details.

Anitta wore a pair of white GCDS Hello Kitty Moon Boots . The iconic moon after-ski boots are made exclusively for GCDS and include a Mongolian faux fur effect with a knitted Hello Kitty patch on the front. The fluffy shoes are complete with a rubber sole, red laces for fastening and a round toe.

Snow boots are a popular footwear choice during the colder months. Several celebrities like Hailey Bieber, Rebel Wilson, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Aniston and Mariah Carey have been spotted in them in recent weeks.

A winter trip with friends was the perfect way to kickoff the new year. Anitta closed out 2021 with a bang after rocking the stage at Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party. The NBC special was hosted by Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson. Anitta hit the stage with Saweetie to perform her latest single, “Faking Love.”

The 28-year-old performed in two different outfits. Her first outfit consisted of a shiny purple jumpsuit, which she paired with matching strappy heels. The singer parted her hair in the middle and styled it straight. Just before the clock struck twelve, she appeared onstage in a black bodysuit that featured a bustier style top. She finished off the look with a long-sleeve sparkly mesh top and black and silver strappy sandals.

Click through the gallery to see some of the best snow boots for women .

