Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

By Allie Fasanella
Footwear News
 1 day ago
It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends : socks with sandals.

The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder.

Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall.

Shop the look.

CREDIT: Revolve

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com

CREDIT: Revolve

Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com

CREDIT: Cotton On

Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com

Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution .

