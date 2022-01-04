You’ve been using your washing up liquid wrong – how to banish the bubbles in seconds

WASHING up the dishes after mealtimes can be time consuming.

So, how do you get rid of the bubbles from soap liquid when you're short on time?

Washing-up bubbles can be stubborn Credit: tiktok

A Tiktok, which has 24.5k views, from user @cleanwithjen has the solution.

In the 29 second video of her demonstrating the tip, Jen said: "Did you know that there is a really easy way to get rid of the bubbles if you are cleaning with washing up liquid.

"Washing up liquid is an amazing product for cleaning but it does obviously leave all the bubbles.

"And if you use hot water to try and wash it off it just creates more and more bubbles which is really frustrating right?"

"But did you know if you use cold water to rinse, it stops creating more bubbles.

"It then makes it much easier to clean everything down.

"Just look at the difference," she said as she filmed her clear sink, completely bubble free.

"You still get that great shine on you sink." Jen reassured fellow clean fanatics.

"I use washing up liquid to clean everything," admitted a fan, to which Jen replied: "Me too."

Fans praised the simple trick, saying: "This is a game changer! I didn’t know this - thank you!"

Many said they would try it that same day, as they wrote: "I'm gonna go and try this later. shook, and "I'll be doing that tonight...thank you."

While others simply couldn't wait as they said: "I tried this today and yes it's great."

"Amazing tip!!! many thanks, said another, as they were thankful for the tip, saying: "Oh wow that’s such a good tip thank you!!"

For some the hack was news as they said: "I never knew this! I will be using cold water now!"

While for others, they had used it before, saying: "This one i knew," and "Been doing that for absolute years it’s obvious!

Some even learnt the trick in childhood, as: "While I worked this out at a kid when I had to wash up.. Thought I was just fooling myself it was true, glad I'm not crazy."

One commented the tip worked on shampoo bubbles too and another shared: "I remember as a kid my mum would rinse my hair with cold water to stop it making more bubbles."

The cold water bursts the bubbles Credit: tiktok

Enjoy a sparkling sink in no time

