ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The US Sun

You’ve been using your washing up liquid wrong – how to banish the bubbles in seconds

By Catrin Picton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

WASHING up the dishes after mealtimes can be time consuming.

So, how do you get rid of the bubbles from soap liquid when you're short on time?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YQhP_0dcoTRDO00
Washing-up bubbles can be stubborn Credit: tiktok

A Tiktok, which has 24.5k views, from user @cleanwithjen has the solution.

In the 29 second video of her demonstrating the tip, Jen said: "Did you know that there is a really easy way to get rid of the bubbles if you are cleaning with washing up liquid.

"Washing up liquid is an amazing product for cleaning but it does obviously leave all the bubbles.

FABULOUS BINGO: GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITH NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED

"And if you use hot water to try and wash it off it just creates more and more bubbles which is really frustrating right?"

"But did you know if you use cold water to rinse, it stops creating more bubbles.

"It then makes it much easier to clean everything down.

"Just look at the difference," she said as she filmed her clear sink, completely bubble free.

"You still get that great shine on you sink." Jen reassured fellow clean fanatics.

"I use washing up liquid to clean everything," admitted a fan, to which Jen replied: "Me too."

Fans praised the simple trick, saying: "This is a game changer! I didn’t know this - thank you!"

Many said they would try it that same day, as they wrote: "I'm gonna go and try this later. shook, and "I'll be doing that tonight...thank you."

While others simply couldn't wait as they said: "I tried this today and yes it's great."

"Amazing tip!!! many thanks, said another, as they were thankful for the tip, saying: "Oh wow that’s such a good tip thank you!!"

For some the hack was news as they said: "I never knew this! I will be using cold water now!"

While for others, they had used it before, saying: "This one i knew," and "Been doing that for absolute years it’s obvious!

Some even learnt the trick in childhood, as: "While I worked this out at a kid when I had to wash up.. Thought I was just fooling myself it was true, glad I'm not crazy."

One commented the tip worked on shampoo bubbles too and another shared: "I remember as a kid my mum would rinse my hair with cold water to stop it making more bubbles."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qLcDW_0dcoTRDO00
The cold water bursts the bubbles Credit: tiktok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PhZUy_0dcoTRDO00
Enjoy a sparkling sink in no time

For more cleaning tips, check out this cleaning whizz reveal £1 hack that will keep your bin smelling fresh

Or how to get your silver jewelry looking brand new with two simple household items

Plus, why you’re cleaning your bathroom all wrong – the best way uses simple products and can be done in just 10 minutes

Comments / 0

Related
Columbus Telegram

How to clean your washing machine for fresh clothes and linens

Maybe it seems crazy to clean a washing machine, but the dirt that disappears from your clothes, towels and sheets has to go somewhere, which means grime can build up inside your washing machine over time. Without regular cleaning, the appliance might also harbor leftover detergent, hard-water deposits and mold or mildew around the door or lid. This can leave a residue on laundry or cause items to emerge from the wash with a funky smell.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bubbles#Tiktok#Cleanwithjen
Mashed

You've Been Reheating Brisket Wrong Your Whole Life

A perfectly cooked brisket can be the highlight of a regular dinner during the week or even a fancy holiday dinner, usually with plenty of leftovers to carry you through a few extra meals. But, whether you're warming up enough to feed a whole crowd, or just a few slices that you stashed away when nobody was looking (the chef should get first dibs!), a few missteps could mean you end up with dry and flavorless meat, says the Food Network. And nothing, we mean nothing, is worse than dry brisket. You worked so hard to cook it to perfection, and it deserves more than popping it haplessly into the microwave and nuking it for a few minutes. But, fear not, there are some very simple ways to make this favorite dish taste fantastic — even a day or two later.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Kitchn

7 Things You Should Never Do When Cleaning the Oven

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Cleaning the oven ranks high on any list of most dreaded household tasks. Oven cleaning is awkward, time-consuming, and can call for a lot of elbow grease. With so much effort involved, many of us put off the task — and the grease and grime get even worse, which in turn makes the chore even worse. Whether you’re a faithful oven cleaner or (more likely) a procrastinator, it’s important to remember what not to do when you do get around to tackling the job.
HOME & GARDEN
Inc.com

5 Ways to Shut Off Your Brain Before Bed So You Get Restful Sleep

This time of year is tough for anxious sleepers. So much to do, so much on the mind. And with the bane of Covid-19, environmental issues, political tension, and travel chaos swirling about, it's a wonder any of us can get any sleep. If you're anything like me, all you...
YOGA
Mic

30 ways to get better sleep that you'll wish you'd known about sooner

There are so many variables that affect how quickly you fall asleep, the quality of that sleep, and how you feel when you wake up. Things like stress, noise, and pain commonly rob me of my sleep and if you know me, you know I love my sleep. So I scoured the pages of Amazon to take back control. Check out these 30 ways to get better sleep that you’ll wish you’d known about sooner.
HEALTH
montereycountyweekly.com

No flute for you! Turns out we’ve been drinking sparkling wine all wrong.

Dave Faries here, looking forward to pouring myself a glass of sparkling wine to celebrate New Year’s Eve. A lot of people will join me in the act. One figure that has been tossed around for what seems like a decade calculates that more than 360 million glasses of bubbly will go down at midnight—or within a few hours of midnight, there’s probably some wiggle room in the data.
DRINKS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
291K+
Followers
3K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy