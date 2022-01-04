ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

M&A wrap: Evo expands into new markets with Bryan Sheffield's backing; Airport FBO changes hands

By ABJ staff
Austin Business Journal
Austin Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Check out some of the latest mergers and acquisitions to hit the Central Texas...

www.bizjournals.com

Austin Business Journal

Canadian investor expands Central Texas portfolio with $33M in equity for Larkspur apartments

Trez Capital, which claims to be Canada's largest non-bank commercial mortgage lender, is bullish on the Austin area. The company has invested in multiple projects — its latest deal was tens of millions of dollars in equity funding for a roughly 500-unit apartment community just north of Leander. Click through to read more about the firm's history and strategic vision in Central Texas.
Texas Business
Austin Business Journal

Liens & bankruptcies Leads - December 31, 2021

Learn which local businesses have recently filed for bankruptcy, unpaid income or unpaid payroll taxes. Mechanics' liens are included. Utilize this information to navigate opportunity and avoid risk. Collected from Federal bankruptcy courts, Chapter 7 is liquidation of all assets; Chapter 11 provides protection from creditors while a business reorganizes...
ECONOMY
Austin Business Journal

AIQUEOUS hires new CTO, Ed Benson

AIQUEOUS, the platform of choice for utilities of the future, today announced that Ed Benson has joined the management team as Chief Technology Officer / Chief Innovation Officer. Ed brings to the team deep technical experience - with a background in customer relationship management software, data integration and architecture, productization and standardization. He also brings a new energy and vision to amplify AIQUEOUS’ ability to serve our clients in our next phase of growth. Ed brings a wealth of experience in building and implementing SaaS product software solutions for multiple industries. Prior to AIQUEOUS, Ed oversaw a major digital transformation at Farm Credit Bank of Texas as its Chief Information and Business Systems Officer, where he spearheaded efforts to modernize the ERP platform with plug-and-play software solutions provided in a SaaS model to their customers. Before FCBT, Ed worked as a consultant specifying and successfully implementing integrated CRM systems for many public, government and private clients including Dell, CitiGroup and the VA. His background is in engineering and software development where he worked in the utility power industry and clean energy. He will be responsible for driving forward the productization of AIQUEOUS’ solutions to deliver first class technology that helps utilities manage their relationships and efficiency programs with their customers. CEO Jonathan Kleinman commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the management team and as an AIQUEOUS officer. During our interview process, Ed conveyed a clear vision on how we can improve our technology for our current clients and design and deploy innovations for our future clients. We will be able to scale our utility client efforts to provide customer services and programs that address climate change, drought, reliability and affordability.” “The vision and mission of AIQUEOUS is something I am passionate about, and the opportunity to scale innovative and impactful solutions is very exciting”, said Benson on his new role. He continued, “It was clear from first meeting the team, there is a great culture with team members that are driven to deliver value to their clients and in turn, their customers. I’m looking forward to leading the technology direction and innovating scalable solutions that have purpose and a positive impact on the environment and the community.” Ed Benson graduated from the Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Spanish. He went on to receive his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He later returned to UT for his MBA, with a focus on entrepreneurship. He lives in Austin with his wife and two sons. In his spare time outside family, he enjoys playing rugby for the Huns and coaching the youth rugby program. AIQUEOUS continues to invest in their team, with additional hires coming early in 2022. AIQUEOUS’ 20 clients use POWERPATH, WaterWays and ECOiQ in 8 states and 2 Canadian provinces, completing over 37,600 projects and providing nearly $27 million in incentives or rebates to their customers. AIQUEOUS products increase customer satisfaction, provide visibility and transparency across services and programs and improve staff productivity and system security. AIQUEOUS is SOC 2 compliant and meets security requirements for investor-owned and publicly-owned utilities.
AUSTIN, TX
Austin Business Journal

Large Marble Falls community about to enter next phase of development

Marble Falls has not seen the same kind of rapid population growth as Austin. But an economic shift has been underway in recent years, especially since a major hospital opened in 2015. This master-planned community is perhaps the biggest example of developers rushing to make up for lost time. “The [growth] that we saw coming and tried to get out ahead of, nobody really responded [to],” one community official said said. “When they finally did, they saw demand is even greater now than it was at that time.”
MARBLE FALLS, TX
#Mergers And Acquisitions#M A#Central Texas#Parsley Energy
Austin Business Journal

Real estate Leads - December 24, 2021

Find out what areas are developing rapidly to capitalize on growth opportunities for your business. Leverage data around foreclosures, building permits, mortgages, transactional data and more. Identify the individuals and developers securing the largest commercial and residential building permits in the area, with details on the date, location, dollar value...
REAL ESTATE
Austin Business Journal

Austin Business Journal

Austin, TX
The Austin Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

