M&A wrap: Evo expands into new markets with Bryan Sheffield's backing; Airport FBO changes hands

AIQUEOUS, the platform of choice for utilities of the future, today announced that Ed Benson has joined the management team as Chief Technology Officer / Chief Innovation Officer. Ed brings to the team deep technical experience - with a background in customer relationship management software, data integration and architecture, productization and standardization. He also brings a new energy and vision to amplify AIQUEOUS’ ability to serve our clients in our next phase of growth. Ed brings a wealth of experience in building and implementing SaaS product software solutions for multiple industries. Prior to AIQUEOUS, Ed oversaw a major digital transformation at Farm Credit Bank of Texas as its Chief Information and Business Systems Officer, where he spearheaded efforts to modernize the ERP platform with plug-and-play software solutions provided in a SaaS model to their customers. Before FCBT, Ed worked as a consultant specifying and successfully implementing integrated CRM systems for many public, government and private clients including Dell, CitiGroup and the VA. His background is in engineering and software development where he worked in the utility power industry and clean energy. He will be responsible for driving forward the productization of AIQUEOUS’ solutions to deliver first class technology that helps utilities manage their relationships and efficiency programs with their customers. CEO Jonathan Kleinman commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Ed to the management team and as an AIQUEOUS officer. During our interview process, Ed conveyed a clear vision on how we can improve our technology for our current clients and design and deploy innovations for our future clients. We will be able to scale our utility client efforts to provide customer services and programs that address climate change, drought, reliability and affordability.” “The vision and mission of AIQUEOUS is something I am passionate about, and the opportunity to scale innovative and impactful solutions is very exciting”, said Benson on his new role. He continued, “It was clear from first meeting the team, there is a great culture with team members that are driven to deliver value to their clients and in turn, their customers. I’m looking forward to leading the technology direction and innovating scalable solutions that have purpose and a positive impact on the environment and the community.” Ed Benson graduated from the Johns Hopkins University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Spanish. He went on to receive his Masters Degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Texas in Austin. He later returned to UT for his MBA, with a focus on entrepreneurship. He lives in Austin with his wife and two sons. In his spare time outside family, he enjoys playing rugby for the Huns and coaching the youth rugby program. AIQUEOUS continues to invest in their team, with additional hires coming early in 2022. AIQUEOUS’ 20 clients use POWERPATH, WaterWays and ECOiQ in 8 states and 2 Canadian provinces, completing over 37,600 projects and providing nearly $27 million in incentives or rebates to their customers. AIQUEOUS products increase customer satisfaction, provide visibility and transparency across services and programs and improve staff productivity and system security. AIQUEOUS is SOC 2 compliant and meets security requirements for investor-owned and publicly-owned utilities.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO