Mountain Mike's Pizza accuses former El Dorado Hills franchisee of trademark infringement

The owner of The Brewmeister is looking for a home-brew beer and wine enthusiast to take over his business, which includes locations in Folsom and West Sacramento. Owner Erik Schmid announced via his personal Facebook account that he's looking to sell the business after having owned The Brewmeister for 18 years. The business was founded in 1991. Schmid purchased the business in 2003 and at one point, grew it from its one location in Folsom to four locations around the region.

16 DAYS AGO