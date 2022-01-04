VIDEO: Aaron Watson Teases New Song

If there's one artist that should be taking advantage of the NFT boom to make some extra money, it's Chris Brown. The 32-year-old recording artist is as multi-talented as they come, excelling in music, video direction, visual arts, dance, and so much more. Through his otherworldly talents, he has been able to stray far away from all of the numerous controversies that have followed him throughout his career. As NFT technology continues to be one of this year's hottest topics, Chris is officially getting his feet wet in the medium, announcing that in the next year, he's got a lot of content coming for his fans.

THEATER & DANCE ・ 6 DAYS AGO