A former drugstore space in El Dorado Hills is getting a new future, with the upcoming arrival of a retail tenant that will include an Ace Hardware store. A store-within-a-store concept is planned at the site of a former CVS Pharmacy in Market Place at Town Center, filling a space of more than 23,000 square feet, which has been vacant for several years after CVS relocated.

EL DORADO HILLS, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO