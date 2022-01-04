ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cancer

Dr. Wirth on the Utility of Tipifarnib in Head and Neck Cancer

By Lori J. Wirth, MD
onclive.com
 1 day ago

Lori J. Wirth, MD, discusses the utility of tipifarnib in patients with head and neck cancer whose tumors harbor HRAS mutations. Lori J. Wirth, MD, associate professor of medicine, Harvard Medical School, medical director, Center for Head and Neck Cancers, Massachusetts General Hospital, discusses the utility of...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

Related
asapland.com

What Are The Signs of Oral Cancer?

The signs of oral cancer are not always visible, but you should watch out for them. Here’s what to look for. Pain or numbness anywhere in the mouth or on the lips; is a very common symptom. A lump, thickening, red patch, or white area inside the mouth; can...
CANCER
asapland.com

Colon Cancer Symptoms

Symptoms of colon cancer are typically grouped into nine stages. When you have colon cancer, your healthcare providers will try to figure out the stage of your disease. Knowing the stage helps them plan treatment and check how well it’s working. It also can tell them if you need...
CANCER
asapland.com

Symptoms of Bladder Cancer Stages

The symptoms of bladder cancer are very similar to those of other types. If you have any of these problems, you need to see your doctor right away to get the appropriate treatment. Bladder cancer is considered in various stages depending on where it started in the bladder and its...
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Understanding Adverse Events in Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, discussed how adverse events impact treatment decision-making for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: Understanding the adverse events from these particular studies and what has happened is important to understand what you’re going to choose for your patients. This is one of the other parts of myeloma decision making. It’s not just how well they’re going to do, but how poorly they won’t do. Meaning if you know your patient has a poor cardiovascular status, you’re not going to give them something that could potentially drop their blood pressure. For example, that person should not get a CAR T-cell therapy because there’s a very high chance that the person would has cytokine release syndrome [CRS] could also have low blood pressure. There are also patients who have renal insufficiency, and they cannot get conditioning chemotherapy with fludarabine and also cannot get CAR T-cell therapy. On the whole, giving yourself information, being educated, and giving the patients a lot of information—which is actually available very nicely from all the presentations—at least sets expectations. If the patients know that there’s a chance they’re going to have a fever with these novel regimens, they may have low blood pressure, they may have low blood counts, which is something that we expect for a lot of different agents in multiple myeloma, but at least these expectations are set and then these can be managed and mitigated sometimes by things like close monitoring. Grade 1 CRS can be addressed with things like tocilizumab [Actemra]. Ultimately, what you know is the adverse event pattern should be one of the major pathways that helps you guide how to choose which medication for each particular patient.
CANCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Head And Neck Cancer#Tumor#Md#Harvard Medical School#Center For Head#Neck Cancers#Aim#Vaf#Egfr#Erbitux
asapland.com

What is Stage 4 Cancer?

Stage 4 cancer refers to the most advanced form of cancer. It has spread from its original site, or nearby tissue, into nearby or distant parts of the body. Chemotherapy is a therapy process that uses certain drugs to kill tumor cells. Chemotherapy may also be used, along with other treatments, to keep cancers under control during remission (i.e., when tumors have not returned). Radiation therapy uses high-energy x rays to kill cancer cells.
CANCER
yoursun.com

Advances in surgery give hope to pancreatic cancer patients

Pancreatic cancer accounts for about 3% of all cancers in the United States and about 7% of all cancer deaths, according to the American Cancer Society. Although uncommon, a pancreatic cancer diagnosis can be frightening as survival rates can be low, depending on the stage at which it is discovered. A Venice surgeon says that advances in surgical techniques and technologies are giving hope to patients facing the disease. Hussein Mohamed, M.D., F.A.C.S., of ShorePoint Medical Group General Surgery in Venice, is an internationally renowned, board-certified surgeon with extensive experience in minimally invasive and robotically-assisted surgical techniques for all aspects of liver and pancreatic cancer. He is a member of the medical staff at ShorePoint Health Venice.
CANCER
cancernetwork.com

Emerging Research and Therapies for Multiple Myeloma

Nina Shah, MD, touched on novel immunotherapies and other emerging therapies for patients with multiple myeloma. Nina Shah, MD: A lot of emerging research is coming from novel immunotherapies. Now that we know what BCMA [B-cell maturation antigen] CAR T-cell therapy can do, we think ‘how can we make this better?’ There are other emerging therapies, for example, GPRC5D-directed CAR T-cell therapy, [which] I’m looking forward to seeing; and allogenic CAR T-cell therapy, which would increase access and availability as well as ease of giving this CAR T-cell therapy. That’s one of the factors when you think about what you’re going to give. It’s not just how well it’s going to be given and how well it’s going to do, but can you actually give it logistically. I’m also interested to see how we’re going to have novel bispecific therapy targeting GPRC5D and FcRH5. One of the other things that is really interesting about multiple myeloma, as I’ve mentioned many times before, [is that] quality of life is a very important outcome measure. That’s going to be one of the things that separates the different modalities that are available. If you can show that quality of life durably improves with some of these therapies, and it does, you may choose that over something where quality of life is either the same or goes down with the therapy because you are treating a person, not a patient. There are a lot of preclinical data coming out to suggest novel targets, and that’s going to be really exciting for us to think about how we may approach myeloma with different mechanisms of action. One of the things that we know about this disease is that the way you target it, particularly if you use different ways that synergize together, that’s the way we get the most amount of bang for a buck with combination chemotherapy. Overall, I really want to see if we can improve the duration of response not only in the frontline but in the second and third lines, and change this to a chronic illness where patients live with it but not die from it.
CANCER
Medscape News

COVID-19 May Promote Tumor Development in Patients With Cancer

The study covered in this summary was published on medRxiv.org as a preprint and has not yet been peer reviewed. Cancer patients exposed to SARS-CoV-2 infection experience persistent increases in cytokines, chemokines and (angiogenic) growth factors (CCGs) over and above those seen in unexposed patients, indicates a Belgian analysis of serial blood samples.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Medscape News

Pembrolizumab +/- Chemotherapy in Lung Cancer: Reading Between the Studies

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. I'm making the first of, hopefully, an ongoing series of presentations entitled "Reading Between the Studies." What do you do when you need information and you look to clinical trials to give you that information...
CANCER
Medscape News

Top 5 Developments in Lung Cancer in 2021

This transcript has been edited for clarity. This is Mark Kris from Memorial Sloan Kettering. We've had another fantastic year for developments in the lung cancer field. 2021 saw many important advances in new medications that can lead to a benefit and hopefully a cure for more patients. I'm going to highlight the top five developments of this year.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Spaggiari on the Potential Utility of Liver Transplantation in CRC With Liver Metastases

Mario Spaggiari, MD, discusses the potential utility of liver transplantation as a treatment option for patients with colorectal cancer liver metastases. Mario Spaggiari, MD, transplant surgeon, Division of Transplantation, University of Illinois Health, discusses the potential utility of liver transplantation as a treatment option for patients with colorectal cancer (CRC) liver metastases.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Monk on Remaining Unmet Needs in Recurrent Ovarian Cancer

Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, discusses existing unmet needs in the treatment of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer. Bradley J. Monk, MD, FACS, FACOG, professor, Division of Gynecologic Oncology, Arizona Oncology (US Oncology Network), University of Arizona College of Medicine, Creighton University School of Medicine at St. Joseph’s Hospital, medical director, Gynecologic Program, US Oncology Research Network, and co-director, GOG Partners, discusses existing unmet needs in the treatment of patients with recurrent ovarian cancer.
CANCER
onclive.com

Examining the Development of T-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Despite advances in treatments for T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia, patients have an extremely poor prognosis, highlighting the need to explore the genetic components that lead to the formation of the disease, as well as the need to discover new targeted therapeutic approaches and treatment resistance. T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (T-ALL)...
CANCER
pharmacytimes.com

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Patritumab Deruxtecan for Metastatic EGFR-Mutated Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

The Breakthrough Therapy Designation was granted based on data from the dose escalation portion of 2 expansion cohorts of a 3-cohort phase 1 study. Officials with the FDA have granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation to patritumab deruxtecan (HER2-DXd; Daiichi-Sankyo) for the treatment of patients with metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR)-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with disease progression on or after treatment with a third generation tyrosine kinase inhibitor and platinum-based therapies.
CANCER
onclive.com

Novel Agents Help Bridge Gaps in Care in Multiple Myeloma

Naresh Bumma, MD, discusses the focus of each presentation on frontline therapy, early and late relapse, and CAR T-cell therapy in multiple myeloma. Novel CD38-directed monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and CAR T-cell therapy have found their roles in the paradigms of early relapsed and triple-class refractory multiple myeloma, explained Naresh Bumma, MD, who added that what has been particularly exciting is the signal of benefit that has been seen with isatuximab-irfc (Sarclisa) in patients with comorbidities and high-risk disease––a population deserving of further study.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Phillips on Navigating Treatment Selection With BTK Inhibitors in MCL

Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, discusses navigating treatment selection with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma. Tycel Jovelle Phillips, MD, clinical associate professor, Division of Hematology and Oncology, Department of Internal Medicine, Rogel Cancer Center, Michigan Medicine, discusses navigating treatment selection with BTK inhibitors in mantle cell lymphoma (MCL). The published...
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Jain on the Push Toward Personalized Treatment Approaches in CRC With Liver Metastases

Shikha Jain, MD, FACP, discusses the push toward personalized treatment approaches in colorectal cancer with liver metastases. Shikha Jain, MD, FACP, assistant professor of medicine, director of communication strategies in medicine, University of Illinois (UI) College of Medicine, associate director of oncology communication and digital innovation, UI Cancer Center, medical oncologist, Department of Hematology and Oncology, UI Health, discusses the push toward personalized treatment approaches in colorectal cancer (CRC) with liver metastases.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Larocca on Treatment Considerations for Difficult-to-Treat, Relapsed/Refractory Myeloma

Alessandra Larocca, MD, PhD, discusses the various factors to consider when selecting treatment for difficult-to-treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma. Alessandra Larocca, MD, PhD, hematologist, Division of Hematology, University of Torino, Azienda Ospedaliero‐Universitaria Città della Salute e della Scienza di Torino, Italy, discusses the various factors to consider when selecting treatment for difficult-to-treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
CANCER
onclive.com

Dr. Kremyanskaya on the Next Steps of the MANIFEST Trial in Myelofibrosis

Marina Kremyanskaya, MD, PhD, discusses the next steps of the phase 1/2 MANIFEST trial in myelofibrosis. Marina Kremyanskaya, MD, PhD, assistant professor of medicine, hematology, and medical oncology, Icahn School of Medicine, Mount Sinai, medical director, Inpatient Oncology Unit, The Mount Sinai Hospital, discusses the next steps of the phase 1/2 MANIFEST trial (NCT02158858) in myelofibrosis.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy