2022 Forecast: Los Angeles Music Artists to Watch featuring KALI

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung and full of musical prowess, 17-year-old Kali Flanagan, known by her stage name KALI, is unabashed in her music and has a lot to say about being young and navigating the world at large. Writing about the pangs of youth and how confusing it is to grow older, introspective lyrics...

Best Songs from Los Angeles-Based Artists and Bands in 2021

Los Angeles, we love you! While we love supporting each and every LA-based music artist and band that graces our pages, some songs and tracks stick a little more than others. Whether it be their rhythm and sound, lyrics, or just straight up time and place — the songs below left us with lasting impressions. And since Grimy Goods is an LA-based music lifestyle blog, every year we like to give our hometown acts their own shine with their own feature exclusively for Los Angeles area acts.
Halsey shares extended album featuring Nine Inch Nails cover of Nightmare

Halsey is kicking off the year with a surprise new edition of one of Kerrang!’s 50 best albums of 2021: If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power. This extended release now includes the standard 13 album songs plus three extra tracks: huge 2019 single Nightmare, a reimagined version of the song entitled Nightmare (Reprise) by producers Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, and another newbie People Disappear Here.
Kali Flanagan
Guided by Voices Bring Big Power-Pop Energy on New Song ‘Excited Ones’

Guided by Voices are back already with a new song, “Excited Ones,” from their upcoming 35th album, Crystal Nuns Cathedral, out Mar. 4 via Rockathon Records. “Excited Ones” boasts big power-pop energy with its stomping drums and guitars that crunch with just a bit of jangle. “Excited ones,” bellows Robert Pollard, “You squeeze them all to death/They don’t have much to say/But maybe if we say one more, they’ll stay!” Crystal Nuns Cathedral marks the continuation of a characteristically prolific period for Guided by Voices. The indie-rock veterans released three albums in 2020 and dropped an additional two last year, Earth Man...
SoundCloud Shines Light on Breakout Artists with Feature Film ‘The Day Ones’ [WATCH]

Heading into 2022, SoundCloud is celebrating another successful year and welcoming its next generation of artists with a feature film, The Day Ones. The first-ever film by SoundCloud includes music and live performances from 2021 breakout artists SoFaygo, Charmaine, Otis Kane, Pa Salieu, Lourdiz, Ela Minus, and more. Having came through the platform’s “First on SoundCloud” accelerator program, these are names to keep on your radar.
Bonobo – ‘Fragments’ review: veteran dance don offers a richly rewarding start to the year

There’s a particular sort of music that thrives in months like these, and it’s often Bonobo’s. Now that the festivities have fizzled out and all the big shots – Adele, Ed Sheeran, ABBA – have had their fill, scrappy upstarts are chancing their luck at Number One and thoughtful, meditative music has a chance to shine. Electronic musician Simon Green’s decision to share his seventh album ‘Fragments’ in January – almost five years to the day of his previous, ‘Migration’ – feels pointed; the month’s slower pace encourages you to let an album as richly rewarding as this envelop you completely.
Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
Netflix just canceled one of its biggest shows after just one season

Netflix is notorious for cancelling shows before they have time to prove themselves - and it’s just done it again with one of its biggest series of the year. Cowboy Bebop, the live-action adaptation of the successful anime, was meant to be another mega-sized sci-fi hit for Netflix. The streaming giant spent some $1.5 million on one promo campaign for the thing, but the show was released to mixed reviews. We actually think it’s worth a watch, with John Cho having fun as Spike Spiegel, but it’s not the adaptation some fans wanted.
Trey Songz Accused of Rape by Basketball Star/Artist Dylan Gonzalez

R&B star Trey Songz has been accused of rape. Trey’s name began trending online after Dylan Gonzalez, a former UNLV basketball star, accused him of rape on Twitter. “Trey Songz is a rapist,” Gonzalez wrote. “Lord forgive me I couldn’t hold that in another year. See you in 2022.”
Blue Ivy Carter Wins Award for ‘Hair Love’ Audiobook Narration

Blue Ivy is no stranger to award victories after snagging her first Grammy back in March, but now she’s added another to her résumé. The 9-year-old daughter of Jay-Z and Beyoncé took home the Best Voiceover – Children’s Audiobook award for her work on Matthew A. Cherry’s Hair Love at the 2021 Voice Arts Awards on Saturday. She was among over 100 winners who were awarded during the night.
Beyoncé Teams Up With Her 3 Kids to Create Theme Song for Tina Knowles' New Show

Watch: Beyonce Posts Rare PDA Photos From Jay-Z's B-Day Move over, The Proud Family. There's a new show featuring Beyoncé's vocals in its theme song. Queen Bey's mom, Tina Knowles, announced on Dec. 21 that she will be at the helm of a new Facebook Watch show called Talks With Mama Tina. As if that news isn't thrilling enough, the matriarch also revealed that the show's theme song features the voice of not only her Grammy-winning daughter, but that Beyoncé's kids, Blue Ivy, 9, and 4-year-old twins, Sir and Rumi, also lent their little vocals for the track.
Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Beyoncé Made a Track With Rumi, Sir, Blue Ivy, and Solange’s Son, Julez

Good news: Beyoncé has released 40 seconds of new music, and her children all feature on the track. Weird caveat: You can only hear it on Facebook Watch. Today, Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, shared the theme song for her new Facebook Watch series, Talks With Mama Tina. Knowles began the talk show as an Instagram Live series in 2020, using it as a platform to host conversations about “issues affecting the Black community.” The new theme song opens with Beyoncé’s kids — Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir — along with Solange’s son, Julez, saying “Let’s talk about it!” and one of them saying “Grandma” at the end. It marks the recording debut for the 4-year-old twins. Beyoncé comes in with the rest of the track, singing over footage of Knowles’s celebrity guests, including Zendaya, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Tiffany Haddish. The show premieres on Wednesday, December 22.
ZZ Top Sells Music Catalog for Massive Sum in Wake of Dusty Hill's Death

ZZ Top has reportedly sold their music catalog for a massive sum, in the wake of bassist Dusty Hill's death earlier this year. According to Variety, remaining ZZ Top members Billy Gibbons (guitar, vocals) and Frank Beard (drums) have sold their "entire music interests" to BMG and KKR for around $50 million. BMG previously served as co-publisher and administrator of the band's publishing catalog, and the deal comes after the company's new partnership with KKR.
‘Married… With Children’ Star David Faustino Is Now 47 And Went On To Become A Rapper

You may remember David Faustino as Bud Bundy on Married… with Children. While the show was his big break, he did begin his acting career at 3 months old! David appeared on the Lily Tomlin Special. In 1980, when he was about six years old, he made a guest appearance on Little House on the Prairie. This role led to roles on shows such as Highway to Heaven, St. Elsewhere, The Love Boat, and Family Ties.
