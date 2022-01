A woman on TikTok has gone viral and sparked debate after dancing next to her baby who was in hospital with a respiratory infection.The video was posted on Twitter after it was removed from TikTok, by someone who wrote, in part, “sending prayers… but what happened?”The TikToker began the video by giving her son a kiss on the side of his head and then making a heart sign with her fingers.Then she breaks out into a high-powered TikTok dance routine with text on the screen describing what’s happening.“[He] was taken in because of low oxygen. He tested positive for...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 16 DAYS AGO