ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Little Rock, AR

Little Rock Central, North Little Rock postpone hoops showdown due to COVID-19 spike

By Bill Smith
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EssTL_0dcoRGxt00

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The basketball rivalry between Little Rock Central and North Little Rock is being trumped by a third opponent this year – surging cases of COVID-19.

Officials with the Little Rock and North Little Rock School Districts announced Tuesday that the boys’ and girls’ games scheduled for Tuesday night would be postponed.

The news came just hours after Gov. Asa Hutchinson said the state set a new record for active cases of COVID-19 and for daily new cases.

COVID-19 in Arkansas: State sets new records with 32,280 active cases of COVID-19, 6,562 new cases

In a post on social media, district officials noted that the game, which was set to happen at Little Rock Central, would have attracted “hundreds of spirited fans from both schools.”

With both districts already being hit hard with staff and students impacted by COVID-19, school administrators said the “most prudent decision” they could make was to postpone the conference game.

Ex-CDC chief: COVID surge will be ‘challenging’ for schools

Officials from both schools said they would work to set a new date for the makeup game.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Little Rock, AR
Health
North Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Sports
Little Rock, AR
Coronavirus
Local
Arkansas Coronavirus
Little Rock, AR
Basketball
North Little Rock, AR
Sports
Little Rock, AR
Sports
Local
Arkansas Basketball
Little Rock, AR
Health
State
Arkansas State
North Little Rock, AR
Basketball
City
North Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Asa Hutchinson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Little Rock#Covid#Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

5K+
Followers
2K+
Post
731K+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy