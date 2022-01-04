ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

designboom.com

the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

The UK-based robotics firm engineered arts unveils a video, giving a glimpse at its latest AI-driven humanoid robot dubbed ‘ameca’. presented as the world’s most advanced human-shaped robot, ameca reacts to a human waving finger. employing high-resolution cameras for eyes to scan the surrounding area, the robot can respond to the movements of the finger, while with a nose poke it seems to become upset.
The Independent

CES 2022: smartglasses and smart body scanner among first gadgets announced

Smartglasses that give users a personal video display and smart scales that can measure body composition and even nerve activity are among the first gadgets unveiled ahead of the CES tech show.TCL announced a new version of its “wearable display glasses”, called the NxtWear Air, which has built-in micro screens that give the wearer the effect of viewing a 140in screen from around 13ft away.Health tech firm Withings unveiled the Body Scan, a smart scales-like health station that includes an array of sensors to monitor body composition as well as cardiovascular measurements and nerve activity.The device can link directly with...
hypebeast.com

Sony Announces Next Generation Virtual Reality for the PlayStation 5

More than a year after its launch, Sony has finally announced next-generation virtual reality for the PlayStation 5. Aptly named PS VR2, the new technology will bring the Japanese gaming giant’s VR experience up to date with a fresh headset and a brand new VR2 Sense controller, combined together through a simple single-cord setup. The headset itself offers 4K HDR with a 110-degree field of view and foveated rendering through an OLED display that can run at 90/120Hz, creating crisper images for your gaming experience, while integrated eye-tracking will give you more options when it comes to input. A built-in motor provides even more immersion through vibrations, complemented by the PlayStation 5’s Tempest 3D AudioTech for realistic sound.
foxlexington.com

Will virtual reality be the new social scene?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56/WKYT) – The Oculus Quest 2 is a virtual reality headset that’s become a hot item this Christmas. The device is owned by Meta, formally known as Facebook, and owner Mark Zuckerberg wants to take people into a virtual reality world called the Metaverse. But, could it separate us even more from physical human interaction?
localdvm.com

"Traveling While Black" virtual reality exhibit opens in McLean

A new virtual reality experience in McLean is screening Academy Award-winning director Roger Ross Williams' film, "Traveling While Black," in an entirely new way. Read more here: https://www.localdvm.com/news/virginia/traveling-while-black-virtual-reality-exhibit-opens-in-mclean/
AFP

Creepy meets cool in humanoid robots at CES tech show

A lifelike, child-size doll writhed and cried before slightly shocked onlookers snapping smartphone pictures Wednesday at the CES tech show -- where the line between cool and slightly disturbing robots can be thin. "They are a little bit creepy, but the doll, it's quite cool," she said. jm/to
disneyfoodblog.com

Disney’s New Patent Could Bring a Virtual Reality Into the Real World 👀

As they say on the Carousel of Progress, “there’s a great big beautiful tomorrow,” and there are some AMAZING technological developments in the works thanks to some clever Imagineers! Remember that incredible lightsaber that Josh D’Amaro tested out during a D23 event? Or what about that preview of Project EXO that will totally change the way we interact with characters?
MedicalXpress

Virtual reality archery is "braille" for orientation of blind people

Researchers at the IIT-Istituto Italiano di Tecnologia (Italian Institute of Technology) developed an acoustic virtual reality-based archery game, enabling blind people to experience for the first time this type of technology, which is typically focused on vision. The researchers' aim was to understand how blind people move and orient themselves in space, and they did so in an engaging way. The platform may be used in the future to rehabilitate blind people's orientation skills and make them more independent, like braille does for reading and writing.
TechRadar

Best business VR headset 2022: top virtual reality for enterprise use

The best business VR headsets prove that virtual reality is not just for gamers. In fact, there are plenty of productivity-related uses for one of these. Architects can visualize the end results of their blueprints. Business associates based in different areas of the world can connect in more meaningful ways. And, products can be designed in a three-dimensional space or showcased to potential customers before being manufactured.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Tech Time: Reproducing robots show scientific promise

DETROIT – Though the data is still in its early stages, studies of reproducing robots show that the technology could be applied to other areas in the future, like medicine and environmental cleanup. That’s right, we said reproducing robots. Watch Andrew Humphrey’s full report in the video above....
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Virtual reality entertainment center MillenniumVR now open in Southlake

MillenniumVR opened at 2360 E. Hwy. 114 in Southlake last month, according to a representative for the new business. MillenniumVR is a virtual reality entertainment center offering services in 30-minute increments in a lounge setting. Spaces available for VR sessions are physically separated and called pods. In addition to its virtual reality headsets, MillenniumVR is in the process of acquiring motion-simulated chairs that can sync to headsets in the near future. The center also offers virtual meditation massage services, which include access to a headset and a high-end massage chair, according to the representative. 817-912-1115. www.millenniumvr.com.
Redmondmag.com

Virtual Reality Gets Standardized and Teams Continues to Grow: Tech Predictions for 2022

It's that time of year again to make some bold proclamations on what our tech future has in store for us. Over about the last ten years or so, it has become something of a tradition for me to use some of my final blog posts of the year to make Tech predictions about what we might see in the coming year. I’ve always made it a point not to take these predictions too seriously, but at the same time I have always tried to give you my honest opinion about things that I see happening over the next year.
businessobserverfl.com

Virtual reality startup receives $10 million investment from Minneapolis firm

TAMPA — Vū Technologies, a Tampa-based virtual reality production startup, has closed on a $10 million seed investment from ADX Labs Inc., a technology and services company headquartered in Minneapolis. Vū Technologies, according to a press release, plans to use the capital to build new Vū Studios —...
niceville.com

1st SOMXG uses virtual reality training to accelerate change

HURLBURT FIELD, Fla. — He immerses himself in the alternate world he frequently visits. He maneuvers through a gunship, completing the tasks he has done so many times before. His instructor watches intently as he finishes each one with little error. The 1st Special Operations Maintenance Group Airman removes...
HURLBURT FIELD, FL

