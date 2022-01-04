It's that time of year again to make some bold proclamations on what our tech future has in store for us. Over about the last ten years or so, it has become something of a tradition for me to use some of my final blog posts of the year to make Tech predictions about what we might see in the coming year. I’ve always made it a point not to take these predictions too seriously, but at the same time I have always tried to give you my honest opinion about things that I see happening over the next year.

