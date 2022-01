The first impression rose is always a big deal in any season of the Bachelor franchise, since it’s the first tangible insight into the lead’s feelings. Sure, the lead might *say* they have strong feelings about any number of contestants, but only one person gets the strong reassurance that only the first rose can bring. In Clayton Echard’s season, that one and only person is Teddi Wright, who Clayton hit it off with right away. The fact that Teddi won Clayton’s first impression rose does not guarantee she wins The Bachelor, of course, but it does give her a bit of a leg up heading into the rest of the season.

