ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarrant County, TX

Burn ban in effect for unincorporated Tarrant County

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vsxky_0dcoR0vW00

A burn ban is in effect in unincorporated parts of Tarrant County.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the 90-day ban on Tuesday after the Texas Forest Service determined that the county is experiencing drought conditions.

Anyone caught burning anything outdoors will be subject to a fine of up to $500.

The burn ban covers all areas of unincorporated Tarrant County; burn bans are in effect in all incorporated cities permanently.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tarrant County, TX
Government
Local
Texas Government
County
Tarrant County, TX
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy