Burn ban in effect for unincorporated Tarrant County

A burn ban is in effect in unincorporated parts of Tarrant County.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the 90-day ban on Tuesday after the Texas Forest Service determined that the county is experiencing drought conditions.

Anyone caught burning anything outdoors will be subject to a fine of up to $500.

The burn ban covers all areas of unincorporated Tarrant County; burn bans are in effect in all incorporated cities permanently.

