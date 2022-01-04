Burn ban in effect for unincorporated Tarrant County
A burn ban is in effect in unincorporated parts of Tarrant County.
The Tarrant County Commissioners Court approved the 90-day ban on Tuesday after the Texas Forest Service determined that the county is experiencing drought conditions.
Anyone caught burning anything outdoors will be subject to a fine of up to $500.
The burn ban covers all areas of unincorporated Tarrant County; burn bans are in effect in all incorporated cities permanently.
