ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

State lawmakers seek to close crucial loophole in pause of long-term care tax

By Nick Bowman, MyNorthwest
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jjsGQ_0dcoQev000
Paycheck Stock photo

Washington lawmakers could soon be looking to close a crucial loophole in a recent delay of the state’s controversial long-term care tax.

In December 2021, Gov. Jay Inslee announced that he would be delaying implementation of the tax through 2022, by instructing the Employment Security Department not to collect it while the state Legislature worked on modifications during the 2022 legislative session. But because Inslee does not have the authority to halt the tax entirely, employers are still permitted to collect the tax from workers themselves.

A newly-proposed bill from a pair of Democratic state lawmakers — state House Majority Leader Rep. Pat Sullivan and Rep. Frank Chopp — would seek to pause the tax in its entirety through June of 2023, effectively closing the employer collection loophole. The text of HB 1732 also outlines goals to widen the age range for those who would benefit from the tax, while refunding any premiums paid to employers during the delay period.

Taxes collected under the bill — known more formally as the WA Cares Fund — would be used to provide long-term care services and support worth up to $36,500 over a single Washingtonian’s lifetime.

“WA Cares Fund is a benefit you earn like Social Security that covers care in your home or a facility, as well as home modifications, meal delivery, car rides, and caregiver training,” the fund’s website reads.

Under the tax, all W2 employees who average 12.5 hours per week were initially set to see the deductions for the tax as of Jan. 1, 2022. A person earning $50,000 a year would pay $290 a year in additional taxes. Washingtonians could opt out of the tax, but that was contingent on having a separate private long-term care insurance policy in place by Nov. 1.

Leading up to the deadline to have that alternative in place, state leaders acknowledged that none of the 12 companies authorized to sell private long-term care insurance were offering new policies, effectively blocking Washingtonians from accessing the necessary means to opt out of the tax.

While the state’s Republican lawmakers have expressed a desire to repeal the tax entirely, others in the Legislature have highlighted how the fund will still help provide crucial resources, arguing that its larger issues revolve around modifying its implementation.

This story was originally published on MyNorthwest.com.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
wamwamfm.com

State Lawmakers Set to Discuss Legalizing Marijuana

State lawmakers will again take up the discussion of legalizing pot in Indiana when they convene for a short legislative session in about two weeks. As part of a glimpse into what that discussion may entail, a panel of bipartisan lawmakers and experts on the matter talked about what they would like to see marijuana legislation look like.
POLITICS
WIBC.com

The General Assembly and You: Tax Cuts, Marijuana To Be Considered

STATE HOUSE--You may get a break in your state taxes if the Indiana Gneral Assembly decides the state’s expected $5 billion budget surplus warrants it. The legislature will effectively begin its three-month session Tuesday, and will debate issues and make laws regarding your tax money, schools, COVID-19 and possibly medical marijuana.
POLITICS
wrvo.org

Lawmakers call on state to raise wages for home care workers

Central New York health care providers are joining a statewide campaign to urge the state to pass the Fair Pay for Home Care Act. Charles Hudson of Syracuse has been a home care worker for the last 2 1/2 years. He makes $12.50 an hour. Working full-time, that adds up to $24,000 a year. This proposed legislation would boost that income 150%.
SYRACUSE, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
seattlepi.com

Despite reports, Washington's long-term care tax could start Jan. 1

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee on Thursday clarified what will be happening with the payroll tax meant to fund the state’s new long-term care benefit. The tax, 0.58% of a worker’s total wages, is to be collected from workers by employers and then remitted to the state. Under the law, employers must collect that tax from their employees starting Jan. 1.
WASHINGTON STATE
wa.gov

Inslee letter to ESD on long-term care premiums collection

Gov. Jay Inslee sent a letter today to the state Employment Security Department, directing them to not accept long-term services and support premiums from employers in advance of quarterly taxes due in April 2022. The letter follows the announcement the governor made last week, and the commitment made by legislative leadership to make refinements to the law this coming legislative session.
POLITICS
wa.gov

Inslee statement on payments collected for long-term care program

Gov. Jay Inslee issued a statement today on his authority to make changes to the long-term care premiums set to begin collections on January 1st. “There seems to be some inaccurate reporting and misinformation about the Legislature’s long-term care bill, which under the law requires employers to withhold money from employee wages.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Inslee
wfxb.com

South Carolina Lawmaker Proposes Cutting State Income Tax in Half

A South Carolina lawmaker has proposed cutting the state income tax in half. Spartanburg State Senator Josh Kimbrell filed the bill earlier this month, which would reduce South Carolina’s top income tax rate of 7% to 3.5%. In addition to this, Kimbrell is also seeking to completely eliminate income tax for businesses. While some worried about where the money would come from, or if the state would have enough money to make the changes, the senator insists this can be made possible by closing what he called loopholes in the state sales tax. Kimbrell further warned “if we do not adopt tax reform, if we do not cut taxes, we will no longer be competitive against our neighboring states and the quality of life we’ve come to expect as South Carolinians.”
INCOME TAX
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers

 Maryland lawmakers return to Annapolis for the 2022 legislative session Monday and have a host of pre-filed bills to review. The session officially opens on Jan. 12 and among the bills, the House and Senate will discuss pertain to cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation for front-line workers with COVID-19, election finance issues, and unemployment compensation fraud. […] The post Cannabis legalization, workers’ compensation bills await Maryland lawmakers appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MARYLAND STATE
NewsChannel 36

Gov. Hochul signs legislation aimed at helping long term care facilities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) - Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a series of bills aimed to help long-term care facilities and provide assistance to the long-term care system. One bill directs the commissioner of health to implement an infection inspection checklist on nursing homes. Another bill enacts a series of reforms...
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Bill#Legislature#Tax Policy#Democratic State#House#Hb 1732#The Wa Cares Fund#Wa Cares Fund#Washingtonians
arcamax.com

Editorial: Californians overwhelmingly supported legalizing marijuana. Why is it still a mess?

Five years ago, California voters overwhelmingly chose to legalize the adult use of marijuana. The passage of Proposition 64 was supposed to replace the state’s vast illegal and quasi-legal medical marijuana market, in which virtually anyone could get their hands on marijuana, with a tightly controlled system of safe products, taxed sales and regulated commerce.
POLITICS
delawarepublic.org

State lawmaker seeks to streamline hiring of state youth care staff

Delaware’s Kids Department looks to be more competitive in hiring child care staff. The Department of Services for Children, Youth and their Families struggles to fill positions at its youth rehabilitation centers across the state. Deputy Secretary Steve Yeatman says it can be difficult to get applicants to recognize...
NEWPORT, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
bluemountaineagle.com

State lawmaker seeks to limit governor's emergency powers

CRANE — A state lawmaker from Eastern Oregon will look to trim the powers of state government during an emergency when the Legislature meets for a short session next month. A bill written by Rep. Mark Owens, R-Crane, would amend Oregon’s Constitution to spell out when governors can declare emergencies, what powers they can exercise and, more importantly, how long they can unilaterally keep them in place.
CRANE, OR
Romesentinel.com

May announces three long-term care bills signed into law

SYRACUSE — State Sen. Rachel May, D-53, Syracuse, announced Thursday that three of her bills to address issues facing the long-term care system have been signed into law. “This devastating pandemic is a wake-up call for New York to finally address systemic challenges that have plagued our elder care systems for too long.”
SYRACUSE, NY
KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
78K+
Followers
86K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy