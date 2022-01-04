ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Stenehjem: Oil tax distribution with tribes done correctly

BISMARCK, N/D/ (AP) — Revenue distributed from an oil-tax agreement between the state and an American Indian tribe that accounts for about a fifth of North Dakota’s oil production is being done correctly, Attorney General Wayne...

bloomberglaw.com

Oil Leasing Ban Proceeds Around Tribes’ ‘Sacred’ New Mexico Site

The Biden administration is moving ahead with its promise to ban oil and gas leasing around New Mexico’s Chaco Canyon—a site considered sacred to area tribes. The Interior Department’s Bureau of Land Management is proposing to withdraw about 351,000 acres of federal minerals from leasing and mining within a 10-mile radius of Chaco Culture National Historical Park in northwestern New Mexico, according to a Federal Register public inspection notice published Wednesday.
Register Citizen

West Virginia grants key permit for controversial pipeline

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection approved a water quality permit for a controversial natural gas pipeline on Thursday. The Mountain Valley Pipeline's planned 300-mile route cuts through West Virginia and Virginia. Appalachian Voices Virginia Policy Director Peter Anderson said in a news release...
North Dakota State
Bismarck Tribune

North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem to retire

North Dakota’s longest-serving attorney general won’t seek reelection next year. Republican Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem notified his staff and told reporters Dec. 17 that he plans to retire from the job. "I have had over the years many, many difficult decisions, but none really as difficult as this...
bonnersferryherald.com

CDA Tribe challenges redistricting

A legal challenge filed with the Idaho Supreme Court by the Coeur d'Alene Tribe and Shoshone-Bannock Tribes marks the fourth lawsuit against the state's 2021 redistricting map. States redefine legislative and congressional districts every decade to equalize political representation based on U.S. Census Bureau population data. Redistricting is a required...
Wayne Stenehjem
Thomas Beadle
WFMZ-TV Online

Infrastructure Bill Tribes

US tribes see hope for clean water in infrastructure bill. The massive infrastructure bill signed earlier this year promises to bring change to Native American tribes that lack clean water or indoor plumbing through the largest single infusion of money into Indian Country. It includes $3.5 billion for the federal Indian Health Service, which provides health care to more than 2 million Native Americans and Alaska Natives. It also delivers money for water projects through other federal agencies. Tribal leaders say the funding is welcome but won’t make up for decades of neglect from the U.S. government. A list of sanitation deficiencies includes more than 1,500 tribal projects, from septic systems to pipelines.
24/7 Wall St.

How the Smoking Rate in North Dakota Compares to the Nation

Nearly half a million Americans annually die as a result of smoking, the leading cause of preventable death in the United States. Another 16 million Americans are living with a serious illness caused by smoking. Smoking also has an economic impact, including more than $225 billion each year spent on medical expenses to treat the […]
thecentersquare.com

Murphy vows to follow through with plans on New Jersey public bank

(The Center Square) – New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he intends to follow through with plans to open a state-owned bank. In November 2019, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 91 to create the Public Bank Implementation Board. The board was given a year to develop an implementation plan for a public bank.
KELOLAND TV

Deadwood Gaming distributes almost $17 million in gaming revenue taxes

DEADWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — 2021 was a busy year for Deadwood’s Gaming Industry. And the casinos aren’t the only ones seeing a financial impact. Each year, the Department of Tourism receives about 3 million dollars in gaming revenue. This past fiscal year, it received 3.8 million. “We...
energynews.us

Wyoming governor declares emergency to keep coal plant running

• Wyoming Gov. Mark Gordon issues an emergency order to block the U.S. EPA from shutting down one of a coal plant’s four units for failing to comply with regional haze standards. (WyoFile) • U.S. coal-fired power generation in 2021 jumped 22% from the prior year, boosting production at...
kelo.com

Wind farm to be torn down

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — Regulators in North Dakota have signed off on a new plan to tear down a wind farm. The Bismarck Tribune reported Wednesday that the Public Service Commission voted 2-1 to approve a new plan to remove 61 turbines on the North Dakota side of the Tatanka Wind Farm.
rigzone.com

Is a Significant Oil and Gas Upside Reprice Incoming?

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at oil and gas prices, pandemic effects, cold fronts and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author) In this week’s preview of what to watch...
WTRF

West Virginia approves major natural gas pipeline permit

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) — The Hill is reporting on Friday that the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection granted a permit for the construction of a pipeline that will run 300 miles and will enter Virginia. The Mountain Valley Pipeline is controversial and is opposed by environmental groups like...
chronicle99.com

4th Stimulus Check Payments Could Be Deposited Into Accounts In 2022 Without Lawmaker Approval

The Omicron variant is spreading like wildfire, and health experts warn that though the symptoms are mild, the healthcare system could be overwhelmed by the sheer volume of new patients. In addition, Americans are calling for recurring payment relief to tackle the latest economic woes precipitated by the surge in COVID cases. Petitions are being organized, with one petition reaching almost three million signatures.
