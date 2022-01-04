Teacher arrested for sex crime against student

An area teacher is facing charges following alleged sexual activity with a student. The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says that 34 year old teacher Katherine Folger Pelfrey has admitted to having sex with a student at her residence over the holiday break.

Pelfrey has been terminated by the Pickens County School District. She faces charged of sexual battery with a student and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. When reached for comment the school district said they could not further discuss ongoing legal issues.