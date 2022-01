Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports the Chicago Bears will start rookie quarterback Justin Fields for their regular-season finale against the Minnesota Vikings. Fields is dealing with a lingering ankle injury, last playing in a Week 15 9-17 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Fields threw for 285 yards in the loss on 26 pass attempts and one touchdown. Averaging 155.8 passing yards per game, Fields, a dual-threat option has thrown for 1,870 yards and seven touchdowns, also rushing six times per game on average for 5.83 yards per carry. Veteran quarterback Andy Dalton took over play-calling duties in a 29-3 win over the New York Giants, throwing for 173 yards and one touchdown.

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO