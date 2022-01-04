ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

LI teacher reassigned after allegedly giving teen COVID vaccine without permission: report

By Kyle Kandetzki
WCBS News Radio 880
WCBS News Radio 880
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JnxC5_0dcoNfPQ00

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island teacher has reportedly been reassigned after allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine without proper authorization.

Nassau County Police said Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Sea Cliff, injected what is believed to be a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of a 17-year-old boy at her home Friday evening.

The teenager received the shot, returned to his home and told his mother what happened, authorities said. She had not given him permission to receive a vaccine, as is required.

The teen’s mother then called the police.

Investigators said Russo isn’t a medical professional, nor is authorized to administer vaccines, and was arrested.

It remains unclear where she got a dose of the vaccine from.

Russo was charged under state education law for unauthorized practice of a profession. She was released and issued an appearance ticket.

According to Newsday , Russo works as a teacher in Herricks public schools and was “removed from the classroom and reassigned” following her arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nassau County, NY
Health
County
Nassau County, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
Coronavirus
Nassau County, NY
Vaccines
City
Sea Cliff, NY
Sea Cliff, NY
COVID-19 Vaccines
Sea Cliff, NY
Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Long Island#Covid 19 Vaccine#Li#Covid#Newsday
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCBS News Radio 880

WCBS News Radio 880

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/wcbs880

Comments / 0

Community Policy