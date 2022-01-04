LI teacher reassigned after allegedly giving teen COVID vaccine without permission: report

SEA CLIFF, N.Y. (WCBS 880) — A Long Island teacher has reportedly been reassigned after allegedly giving a teenager a COVID-19 vaccine without proper authorization.

Nassau County Police said Laura Parker Russo, 54, of Sea Cliff, injected what is believed to be a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine into the arm of a 17-year-old boy at her home Friday evening.

The teenager received the shot, returned to his home and told his mother what happened, authorities said. She had not given him permission to receive a vaccine, as is required.

The teen’s mother then called the police.

Investigators said Russo isn’t a medical professional, nor is authorized to administer vaccines, and was arrested.

It remains unclear where she got a dose of the vaccine from.

Russo was charged under state education law for unauthorized practice of a profession. She was released and issued an appearance ticket.

According to Newsday , Russo works as a teacher in Herricks public schools and was “removed from the classroom and reassigned” following her arrest.