Celtics Injury Report: Reinforcements On Way For Boston Vs. Spurs

By Patrick McAvoy
NESN
 1 day ago
The Boston Celtics look like they’ll have some help back when they take on the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Boston welcomes the Spurs to TD Garden looking for its third straight win and Jayson Tatum appears to be on pace to make his return...

dallassun.com

Celtics' Jayson Tatum poised to return vs. Spurs

Jayson Tatum is nearing a return for the Boston Celtics as the team prepares to host the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night. Tatum has missed the last four games while in the NBA's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Boston tweeted a picture of Tatum back at practice on Tuesday night as all signs point toward him returning against the Spurs.
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown Joins Prestigious Group In Celtics History With 50-Point Game In Comeback Win Over Magic

BOSTON (CBS) — The fact that the Celtics had to come back against the seven-win Orlando Magic on their home floor Sunday night was slightly disheartening. The night that Jaylen Brown had, however, was not. Brown was absolutely electric to close out Boston’s 116-111 overtime victory at TD Garden, dominating the Magic with his running mate, Jayson Tatum, still sidelined with COVID-19. Brown dropped a career-high 50 points in the win, needing just 29 shots to reach that mark. Brown hit 19 of his attempts from the floor while going 5-for-10 from three-point land. He also hit seven of his eight free...
numberfire.com

Enes Freedom (conditioning) off Celtics injury report

Boston Celtics center Enes Freedom is not on the injury report for Wednesday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Freedom has cleared the league's health and safety protocols and his conditioning is up to par, so he will be available for the first time since December 22. Robert Williams (toe) is probable, so Freedom should resume backup center duties.
NESN

Celtics Injuries: Jayson Tatum Returns, Payton Pritchard Enters Protocols

BOSTON — Health and safety protocols giveth, and health and safety protocols taketh. The Celtics will get a major boost via the return of Jayson Tatum on Wednesday against the San Antonio Spurs. Boston’s star forward has missed the last four games while in the NBA’s health and safety protocols.
985thesportshub.com

Celtics (almost) completely healthy ahead of tilt vs. Spurs

At one point decimated by COVID and nagging injuries, the Boston Celtics will be at their healthiest in nearly a full month when they play host to the San Antonio Spurs at TD Garden on Wednesday night. Starting with the big addition back to the Boston lineup, the C’s will...
The Spun

Gregg Popovich Reacts To DeMar DeRozan’s Play This Season

During the 2021 offseason, DeMar DeRozan left the San Antonio Spurs for the Chicago Bulls. It ended up being a wise move on his part. DeRozan has been a legitimate MVP candidate up to this point in the 2021-22 season, averaging 26.9 points, 5.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
CelticsBlog

Spurs try to hand game to Celtics; Boston falls 99-97

At the top of tonight’s home broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, longtime play-by-play man Mike Gorman called the .500 mark “elusive.” He’s not wrong to call it such, seeing that it certainly hasn’t existed in the rearview mirror as much as it has in previous seasons. But it’s also worth noting that there was absolutely no reason for Boston not to reach that mark tonight. For the first time in a long time, the Celtics were relatively healthy. Only Payton Pritchard (health/safety protocols) and Brodric Thomas (back) appeared on tonight’s injury report. A win felt inevitable, and not just because the 14-22 San Antonio Spurs — a team I sometimes refer to as the human embodiment of “meh” — were in town.
FanSided

Boston Celtics score magical win in comeback effort vs Orlando

The Boston Celtics open up the New Year with a magical win. The team hosted the Orlando Magic for their first game of 2022. A balanced effort from both teams kept the game close after the first half of action. Boston’s combination of a disappointing third quarter and questionable decision-making...
NESN

Celtics Odds & Edges: Last-Minute Player Props Vs. Spurs

Rob Williams and Jayson Tatum both will be back for the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night, and it shows in the betting lines. The San Antonio Spurs are in town as 7.5-point underdogs, with the Celtics’ moneyline odds to win set at -335 despite their inconsistency thus far. Betting...
NESN

Celtics Wrap: 30-Point Effort From Jaylen Brown Not Enough Vs. Spurs

BOSTON — In a back-and-forth game that featured 11 lead changes and nine ties, the Boston Celtics couldn’t finish the night ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, falling 99-97 at TD Garden. The Spurs improve to 15-22 while Boston drops to 18-20. You can view the full box...
NBC Sports

Celtics-Spurs takeaways: C's find yet another brutal way to lose

The Boston Celtics came up just short of extending their win streak to three games as they fell to the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday night, 99-97. Dejounte Murray returned after missing five games due to health and safety protocols and made an immediate impact in the Spurs' victory. The 25-year-old dropped a team-high 22 points to go with 12 rebounds in 33 minutes, helping San Antonio snap a four-game skid.
FanSided

How the Boston Celtics can stay hot against the San Antonio Spurs

After a lackluster December, the Boston Celtics are riding a two-game winning streak and look to keep that going against the San Antonio Spurs. Heading into the final month of 2021, the Celtics were sitting at a five-way tie for the #7 seed, one game above .500. They were also tasked with the most difficult schedule in the NBA that month facing 15 teams, all at or above .500.
