Celtics Injury Report: Reinforcements On Way For Boston Vs. Spurs

At the top of tonight’s home broadcast on NBC Sports Boston, longtime play-by-play man Mike Gorman called the .500 mark “elusive.” He’s not wrong to call it such, seeing that it certainly hasn’t existed in the rearview mirror as much as it has in previous seasons. But it’s also worth noting that there was absolutely no reason for Boston not to reach that mark tonight. For the first time in a long time, the Celtics were relatively healthy. Only Payton Pritchard (health/safety protocols) and Brodric Thomas (back) appeared on tonight’s injury report. A win felt inevitable, and not just because the 14-22 San Antonio Spurs — a team I sometimes refer to as the human embodiment of “meh” — were in town.

NBA ・ 2 HOURS AGO