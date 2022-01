BONIFAY – Bids for work to begin on Memorial Field will soon go out for advertisement. Last month the City of Bonifay requested an advance of $110,470 for the project from the Department of Economic Opportunity grant but were informed they would need to take the entire $1 million or none at all. The Bonifay City Council approved the acceptance of the funds and the advertisement for bid when they met in special session on Jan. 3.

BONIFAY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO