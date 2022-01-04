Walleye, ECHL teams adjust to mounting player call ups

ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin believes the league's teams have responded well to a recent siphoning of talent and an uptick in coronavirus cases.

The Toledo Walleye are one of 27 teams in the ECHL that have seen many of their top players called up to the American Hockey League.

Currently, the Walleye are playing without six of their top 11 scorers, including three of their top five point producers as well as one of their top goaltenders.

“It's a huge challenge,” Crelin said. “We've been hit with a lot of call-ups, and we're certainly dealing with COVID issues as well. You can't plan for a lot of this stuff and, when it happens, you have to deal with it. It certainly makes for some difficult situations. But our teams have responded well.”

The most recent hurdle came in the form of the NHL's decision to reintroduce taxi squads to prevent more virus postponements. More than 200 roster spots opened because of the move with NHL teams drawing players from their AHL affiliates and then those teams dipping down into the rosters of their ECHL affiliates.

Walleye coach Dan Watson is well-prepared to deal with promotions to the organization's AHL affiliate in Grand Rapids — a common practice in minor league hockey. However, Watson said the unprecedented number of transactions has led to more opportunities.

“We just roll with it,” Watson said. “Guys are getting opportunities that they typically don't have, and we want to see guys step up. We love to see guys who are in and out of the lineup or who don't get a ton of ice time — to see what they are all about.”

Watson signed several players to fill the gaps, including two high-end players who had been competing overseas. Defenseman Ryan Lowney and forward Mitchell Heard had been playing in Europe, and are ECHL veterans who were signed within the past month.

Watson also has reached into the lower-level Southern Professional Hockey League to find a goaltender after the loss of netminder Kaden Fulcher to a call-up to Grand Rapids. Goalie Max Milosek was signed as a backup to Billy Christopoulos.

In Toledo's 7-2 win over Indy at the Walleye's final outdoors game at Fifth Third Field on Friday, 12 players registered at least one point.

Defenseman Adam Parsells, who was acquired on Nov. 30, had two points to increase his point total to three in eight games.

Heard had two assists as he doubled his point total in seven games since signing with Toledo. Defensemen Cole Fraser and Chris Martenet also got on the scoresheet with assists.

Milosek, who has played in 15 games for the Huntsville Havoc of the SPHL this season, was signed to relieve Christopoulos. The Walleye’s No. 1 netminder has started in five straight games, and seven of the past nine games. Toledo plays four games over the next five days, including three games in three days this weekend. The Walleye play at Fort Wayne on Wednesday.

The Walleye have been one of the few ECHL teams that have not had to postpone or reschedule any games because of coronavirus safety protocols.

Crelin said the league is well-versed in shuffling scheduling after dealing with similar issues last season. The Walleye opted out of the 2020-21 season.

“We had a lot of practice last year,” he said. “We have so many moving pieces. One change affects multiple pieces, but we play the cards we are dealt. It's our goal to keep the schedule intact as much as possible, applying our protocols. We're working through it.”

Crelin said the biggest challenge has been dealing with the short notice of call-ups and positive coronavirus results.

“We know there's going to be bumps in the road, and this is another big one. But we're working through it,” Crelin said.

The Walleye have had several players who were placed on the ECHL's “Commissioner's Exempt List” that was established for any vaccinated player who tests positive for the coronavirus or is a close contact of someone who tested positive. Forward John Albert, who is the second leading scorer for the Walleye, was placed on the exempt list Tuesday.

In November, Watson signed forward Steve Oleksy, a former NHLer, and defenseman Alex Brooks to provide reinforcements.

Currently, the Walleye have six defensemen, 10 forwards, and two goalies. ECHL teams are required to have 13 skaters and two goalies.

Forwards Josh Dickinson (26 points in 18 games) and Matt Berry (24 points in 15 games) were among the Walleye’s top scorers. Both have been loaned to Grand Rapids. Forward Marcus Vela (20 points in 24 games) is currently with Hershey of the AHL.

The team's second and third-highest scoring defensemen also are on AHL call-ups. Defenseman Butrus Ghafari was loaned to Rochester of the AHL last week, and Blake Hillman is with Grand Rapids.

The NHL will have its taxi squad in place until its all-star break in early February, but it also could be extended. After taxi squads were implemented, more than 60 players were called up from the ECHL to the AHL.

Crelin said the player pool was already tight after the NCAA awarded a fifth year of eligibility because of the impact of coronavirus last season.

“There are some silver linings,” he said. “Some guys get some opportunities. We're dealing with this across the board. So the playing field is pretty level. While we would love to have our leading scorers, it's still made for some competitive games.”

Goalie Brady Devries, a 19-year-old college student, was on winter break when the Utah Grizzlies found themselves in need of an emergency goalie in South Dakota against Rapid City. Devries made 18 saves to earn his first pro victory.

“Here's a 19-year-old that was home for the holidays and got called the day of and won the game,” Crelin said. “What a great story, one that you could not script.”

Former NHL forward Bobby Butler, 34, was signed by the Worcester Railers last week and scored his first goal since 2019.

“They called him in to play one game,” Crelin said. “He ended up scoring a goal and they won the game. And it was the first time his two-and-a-half-year-old daughter got to see him score a goal. So now she has that puck.”

Crelin said he was watching from afar as Toledo successfully put on its second outdoor Winterfest event, which included two ECHL games. The Walleye lost 3-2 in a shootout to Kalamazoo on Dec. 26, and defeated Indy 7-2 on Dec. 31 at the Mud Hens' baseball park.

“It was great for the league and it was great for the fans and players,” Crelin said. “Coming off the unfortunate situation of last year, to be able to come back in full strength and host an outdoor game to see it come to fruition especially with what we're going through now, what a huge testament to the Walleye.”

Crelin, who is in his fourth season as commissioner, said league officials and organizations will continue to roll with the punches.

“We're going to have our bumps in the road. We know it's not going to be perfect,” Crelin said. “But we're happy to be playing and bringing everyone together.”