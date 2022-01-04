ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stay & Play: Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

By Steve Pike
Pro Golf Weekly
Pro Golf Weekly
 2 days ago
Travel

The epitome of a luxury golf resort experience in Miami and South Florida continues to be the J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa.

Located in the trendy north Miami enclave of Aventura, the 885-room property has been a landmark SoFla resort since it opened in 1967. From spa to golf to fine dining, the J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry takes luxury seriously for its members and resort guests.

“We know a lot of our repeat guests and obviously the members,” said Sean Olson, Turnberry’s head golf professional and golf operations manager.

“A lot of guests we see every year. They know our names and we know their names. This is just a luxurious family experience for everyone to enjoy.”

The Soffer course: hole Nos. 16 & 17. Courtesy: JW-Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Let’s begin with Turnberry’s two outstanding golf courses: the Miller, originally designed by Robert Trent Jones, Sr., is a quintessential South Florida layout, measuring 6,100 yards. Renovated by Raymond Floyd, the par 70 track requires precision as it winds through Platinum Paspalum fairways lined by mature ficus, banyan, and olive trees.

The Soffer course – a Floyd design, which stretches to 7,000 yards, is considered the must-play of the resort’s two courses. Named in honor of resort founder Donald Soffer, the par-72 course is loaded with personality. Its waterfalls, colorful plants and native trees create picturesque sight lines, while its contoured greens require attention on every putt.

One of the more interesting features to the Soffer Course is one that golfers can’t see: the bunkers have been rebuilt with a Capillary Concrete liner system designed to help prevent washouts. Simply put, the capillaries drain water away from the middle of the bunker and prevent standing water in much the same way they prevent standing water on airport runways.

The Soffer course: hole No. 11. Courtesy: JW-Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

The liner system might not seem important in the winter months, but in South Florida’s rainy spring and summer seasons, it’s often the difference that makes the course playable or not. And it’s another example of attention to detail that thrives throughout the resort.

Also, Turnberry’s double-sided driving range provides ample space for the resort’s golf instructors to work with members and guests.

“Our tournament programs and our member programs each have gotten stronger,” said Olson. “Our members’ programs are more competitive than they’ve ever been.

“We have gained so many members during Covid. I think people are looking for something outside of the big city areas.

“Obviously, Miami is a big city, but it’s more of a vacation spot. And we’re gaining younger members, which is nice.”

The Lazy River at Tidal Cove, a five-acre water park. Courtesy JW-Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

At least some of that younger membership – golf and otherwise – no doubt has been driven by Tidal Cove, a five-acre water park that features a 60-foot tower with seven water slides, a 4,000-square-foot kids pool with an aquatic play structure, the first-ever FlowRider Triple surf-simulation pool in the nation, and an additional VIP pool area for adults.

To say that Tidal Cove – open year-round to Turnberry members, resort guests and the general public – sets the standard for water parks in South Florida would be an understatement.

The same is true of Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak – the resort’s signature restaurant that is one of Florida’s top-dining experiences for steak and seafood. That said, don’t pass on the duck fat fries accompanied by three flavors of sauces.

The bar at Michael Mina’s Bourbon Steak – the resort’s signature restaurant. Courtesy: JW-Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

And if you’re looking to spend only one day at J.W. Marriott Miami Turnberry, consider the combination of Sunday Brunch at Bourbon Steak followed by an afternoon of golf or at Tidal Cove. If neither of those amenities fit your needs, the resort’s âme Spa & Wellness Collective provides some of the top treatments in South Florida.

A good way to begin (for men and women) is the spa’s Wellness Circuit, which features three stops.

The first stop is in the aroma and music therapy steam room; second stop is the Himalayan Salt Room; and the final stop is the spa’s signature Swiss Shower.

âme Spa & Wellness Collective Retail. Courtesy: JW-Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

Again, the epitome of luxury. That’s what J.W Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa is all about.

On the web: J.W Marriott Miami Turnberry Resort & Spa

