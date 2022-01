It’s nearing the end of the run for SBS drama Now, We are Breaking Up and at this point I’m just wondering how much lower the ratings will go. It dropped to 4.2% for the most recent episode 14 that aired on Saturday but last week’s episode 13 already went into that territory with 4.9%. For those still watching, is there anything interesting that I should check back in for? I hear complaints that there is too little OTP screen time together and that’s a huge death knell for a romance drama, and for this drama in particular since there isn’t even a conflict that is compelling keeping them apart. I’m genuinely bummed for leads Song Hye Kyo and Jang Ki Yong, on paper they don’t seem like a mismatch but this drama hasn’t brought out the best in them.

