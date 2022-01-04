ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New $24 million dollar facility to share campus with Child Advocacy Center

By Amy Hybels, FOX23 News
 1 day ago
TULSA, Okla. — Changes are coming to Tulsa’s Family Safety Center.

The facility is currently housed in the lower level of the police and courts building in downtown Tulsa. This year, crews will begin construction on the new facility, which will be located near the Child Advocacy Center at South Sheridan and 28th Street.

FOX23 has learned that the non-profit center has purchased four acres of land from the Child Abuse Network that operates the Child Advocacy Center at that location.

Family Safety Center Executive Director Suzann Stewart says fundraising for the project, expected to cost an estimated $24 million dollars, is well underway.

The biggest advantage to co-locating, she notes, is the ability to provide wrap around services to the adults and children.

“While the adults are getting helped, the kids are getting helped,” Stewart noted. “While the kids are getting helped, the adult can get help, and it’s all right here.”

Stewart says the current location is limiting in terms of space.

The new two-story, 65,000 square foot building will allow the Family Safety Center to house additional services, including a protective order courtroom.

$5 million dollar was raised through the end of 2021. Those funds will allow the Child Abuse Network to rehabilitate its facility physically. It also plans to expand programming services in 2022, adding therapy for children on site.

Child Abuse Network CEO Maura Guten says she’s looking forward to having the Family Safety Center on the same campus.

“The notion that we would be able to provide services to both of the child victims and the adult victims on the same sort of property is really amazing,” Guten said.

