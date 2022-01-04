ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Be careful when shoveling to protect your heart health

By Deja Parker
WMDT.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the snowstorm we had on Monday, it’s important to be cautious of health issues when it comes to snow clean-up. Primary Care Provider, G.W. Smith at Atlantic General Health System tells us to pay attention to really wet snow. It may be excessively heavy and as it gets colder the...

www.wmdt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Woman's World

Is Your Heart Pounding? Here Are 4 Ways to Quiet Those Flutters

Maybe you’re in the grocery store when you feel it. Or you’re sitting at your computer, drinking coffee. Maybe you’ve just gotten settled in bed when the sensation starts up: that strange fluttering, pounding, or irregular beating in your chest. If you’ve ever experienced heart palpitations – momentarily irregular heartbeats – you know how surprising and uncomfortable they can be.
YOGA
WTAX

Are you too old to shovel snow?

Not everyone should be shoveling snow. A study from 2010 estimated that nearly 200,000 people were treated in emergency rooms for snow-shoveling-related incidents between 1990 and 2006, an average of about 11,500 people per year. About 55 percent were soft-tissue injuries, while about 34 percent were lower-back injuries, but experts say shoveling snow can also be a trigger for heart attacks. Dr. Barry Franklin says he cautions anyone over age 45 from partaking in the winter chore due to the “perfect storm” of factors that seem to cause heart attacks. Dr. Luke Laffin, a cardiologist at Cleveland Clinic, says he encourages people to start finding other ways to remove snow once they turn 55. The cold temperatures plus intense exercise of shoveling is no joke, and for middle-aged adults who don’t get a lot of exercise, Franklin and Laffin agree it’s best to leave the shoveling for someone else. (Yahoo)
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Health#Have Heart#Stress#Back Pain
dakotanewsnow.com

Heart attacks most common during the winter holiday season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to the American Heart Association, more people die from heart attacks between December 25th and January first than at any other time of the year. A heart attack may seem like it comes suddenly, but there are things you can do to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
nbcrightnow.com

Shoveling Snow? Beware of Heart Hazards

SUNDAY, Dec. 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Don't let a picture-perfect snowfall turn deadly. Shoveling snow can cause heart attacks or sudden cardiac arrest in folks with heart conditions and even in those who are unaware that they have heart disease, the American Heart Association (AHA) warns. "Shoveling snow is...
HEART DISEASE
marthastewart.com

Five Things to Do in 2022 for Better Heart Health, According to the American Heart Association

After a few weeks of enjoying rich meals and seasonal sweets, the new year marks a fresh start and for many, that means making some healthy changes. Whether you're looking for a little post-holiday reset or some tips to stick to for years to come, you might appreciate some guidance on how, exactly, you can make changes that are easy to stick to. Luckily for those looking to improve their heart health, the American Heart Association (AHA) just shared a roundup of easy-to-achieve goals and resolutions that will help you take care of your ticker in the new year.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
KTRE

Taking care of your mental health this holiday season

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - For some people, this is not the most wonderful time of the year. Whether you’re grieving the loss of a loved one, have a strained relationship with your family, are spending the holiday season alone, or just feeling stressed out, it’s important to remember that you are not alone, and that you don’t need to feel pressured to be “merry and bright” when you don’t actually feel that way.
MENTAL HEALTH
studyfinds.org

Replacing ‘race’ as an underlying health condition would improve heart disease care, study suggests

BOSTON, Mass. — When doctors are treating patients at risk for heart disease, race is a factor in the care people receive. This isn’t necessarily about bias. Historically, researchers say Black patients have a higher risk of developing heart problems, leading to different treatment plans in comparison to white patients. Now, a new study suggests that replacing the term “race” as an underlying health risk may lead to more appropriate care for patients with the exact same symptoms — regardless of skin color.
BOSTON, MA
KEYT

How to help your parents navigate health care in retirement

Many adults find themselves helping their aging parents sign up for Medicare, a complex process with many steps and considerations. There are penalties for delaying enrollment, and not everyone understands their options. Moreover, making the wrong choices can lead to headaches down the road. There are several ways you can guide them through the process, including helping them focus on doctors and drug coverage over plan perks, understanding the many rules about signing up for Medicare (and whether you can delay enrollment), and encouraging them to get advice from as many neutral sources as possible.
HEALTH SERVICES
MyTexasDaily

New Year's Resolution: Take Care of Your Heart

-People make New Year's resolutions to create positive change, from finances to fitness to focus. This year, consider a resolution that could save your life: listen to your heart. In the United States, more than 650,000 people die each year from heart disease, which has been the leading cause of...
BEDFORD, TX
miamitimesonline.com

Reclaim your health and take charge of risk factors affecting your heart

Cholesterol – a waxy substance created by the liver or consumed from meat, poultry and dairy products – isn’t inherently “bad” for you. In fact, your body needs it to build cells and make vitamins and other hormones. However, too much “bad” LDL cholesterol, or not enough “good” HDL cholesterol, can pose problems.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
earth.com

Grapes lower bad cholesterol and protect heart health

Cardiovascular disease is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, claiming an estimated 17 million people each year. In a new study from UCLA, experts report that grapes can help protect heart health by boosting beneficial gut bacteria and lowering cholesterol. Even among people who rarely eat fruit and...
NUTRITION
The Metrowest Daily News

Consider putting a dietitian on your health care team

As every January comes and goes, so do millions of people’s New Year’s resolutions to lose weight or improve their diet. We always caution folks not to resolve to simply shed pounds but instead to focus on making broader lifestyle changes, like getting outside more or eating more colorful, healthful food. These modest measures can have outsized impacts.
WALTHAM, MA
fox2detroit.com

When should you stop shoveling? Doctors say there's an age limit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Are you too old to shovel snow? Were you born in the 1970s? If so, you may be near the age that doctors recommend you stop shoveling snow as it could lead to health dangers, including a possible heart attack. Beaumont cardiologist Dr. Barry Franklin...
SOUTHFIELD, MI
MedicalXpress

Video: Recognizing 'holiday heart'

"Holiday heart" may sound like another joyous part of the holiday season. "But, in the cardiology world, 'holiday heart' actually refers to this effect of the stress of too much alcohol, too much salt, higher blood pressure on the heart," says Dr. Amy Pollak, a Mayo Clinic cardiologist. Dr. Pollak...
HEALTH
Woman's World

Shoveling Snow After This Age Is More Likely To Cause a Heart Attack

While physically demanding house chores are never the most exciting tasks on the to-do list, doing them can remind us that “we’ve still got it.” As we get older, many of us take pride in our ability to keep up with strenuous activities. When it comes to one common winter activity, however, it’s important to know when to take a step back. Research suggests that shoveling snow can trigger a heart attack in adults over 55 years old.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy