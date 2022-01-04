ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The U.S. House of Representatives panel probing the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol in January...

Primetimer

Ana Navarro on Sean Hannity's January 6 Texts: 'What Does He Have to Hide?'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ana Navarro did not hold back this morning on The View as she skewered Fox News personality Sean Hannity for flip-flopping on the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the bipartisan January 6 commission released texts between Hannity and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and formally requested an interview with the conservative pundit, though it's not yet clear if he will cooperate. "The right thing to do is for him to testify in front of the committee," said Navarro. "What does he have to hide?"
The Independent

Jan 6 committee reveals Sean Hannity’s texts to Mark Meadows surrounding Capitol riot

In a letter to Fox News personality Sean Hannity seeking his cooperation with their probe, chairs of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot disclosed several text messages he reportedly sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows in the days leading up to, during and after the attack on the Capitol on 6 January.According to the committee, Mr Hannity “had advance knowledge” of plans for 6 January established by the former president and his legal team.“It also appears that you were expressing concerns and providing advice to the president and certain White House staff regarding that...
AOL Corp

Ex-president in the crosshairs: Jan. 6 committee puts Trump on notice as US marks riot anniversary

If Donald Trump was looking for direction in the special House committee’s investigation into the Capitol attack, the former president has an unsettling roadmap. In a series of public appearances a year after the insurrection, panel leaders put Trump on notice that they have gathered evidence calling into question whether he defaulted on his oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.
The Independent

Capitol riot committee will submit evidence of crimes for prosecution, chairman says

The chairman of the committee investigating the 6 January attack on the US Capitol in the House have said that the lawmakers on the panel are duty-bound to submit any evidence of potential criminal activity uncovered by their investigation to the Justice Department, even if Republicans threaten retaliation.Rep Bennie Thompson told ABC’s This Week on Sunday that the committee would not hesitate to refer allies of former President Donald Trump – including, potentially, members of Congress – to the Justice Department for prosecution should the panel uncover evidence of criminal acts having been committed.His warning comes as political analysts have...
mediaite.com

‘He Was More Than a Fox Host’: Adam Schiff Confirms Jan. 6 Committee Wants Sean Hannity’s Cooperation

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) confirmed Tuesday that the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot will seek the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity. MSNBC host Hallie Jackson was interviewing Schiff when she noted that she just received word of a report from Axios stating that the committee – on which Schiff serves – will seek Hannity’s cooperation in its investigation.
CNBC

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records were subpoenaed by House Jan. 6 committee

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says his phone records have been subpoenaed by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol. "I wasn't there on January 6th and yes they did subpoena my phone records but we filed a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief against the January 6th committee and Verizon to completely invalidate this corrupt subpoena," Lindell said in a text message to CNBC.
The Independent

Capitol riot committee wants Sean Hannity to testify

Fox News host Sean Hannity has become the first employee of the network to face a request for his testimony from the House select committee to investigate the Capitol riot.Congressman Adam Schiff said on MSNBC on Tuesday that an official announcement that the committee would seek Mr Hannity’s cooperation was forthcoming."Yes. I think you'll see an announcement about that very soon,” said the California Democrat.His words proved true a short time later, when the announcement was made official on the committee’s social media account.“Chair @BennieGThompson and Vice Chair @RepLizCheney request Hannity answer questions about matters including communications between Hannity...
The Independent

January 6 committee mulling prime time, televised hearings as Sean Hannity and Mike Pence latest to be called

The House Select Committee investigating the 6 January attack on the Capitol may hold primetime televised hearings to garner attention for what happened in Washington DC almost a year ago. The panel views its eyewitnesses as antidotes to doubts and misinformation about that day’s events pushed by former President Donald Trump and some of his Republican allies.“Members are still discussing potential formats and timing for the committee’s hearings,” a committee staffer told Axios. “The Select Committee views upcoming hearings as one of its most important opportunities to lay out facts and provide answers to the American people about the...
TODAY.com

Fox News' Sean Hannity's text messages revealed, Capitol police prep for Jan. 6 anniversary

The January 6th committee is widening it’s investigation, requesting the testimony of one of Donald Trump’s top television allies, Fox News anchor Sean Hannity. The Committee revealing it’s in possession of text messages between Hannity and Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Meanwhile former President Trump has canceled his planned Jan. 6th address, as Capitol police prepare for the anniversary of the insurrection. NBC’s senior Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake reports for TODAY.Jan. 5, 2022.
