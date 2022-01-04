U.S. panel probing Jan 6 Capitol attack seeks information from Sean Hannity

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. Ana Navarro did not hold back this morning on The View as she skewered Fox News personality Sean Hannity for flip-flopping on the Capitol insurrection. On Tuesday, the bipartisan January 6 commission released texts between Hannity and then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and formally requested an interview with the conservative pundit, though it's not yet clear if he will cooperate. "The right thing to do is for him to testify in front of the committee," said Navarro. "What does he have to hide?"

U.S. POLITICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO