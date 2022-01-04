ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

UN chief ‘encouraged’ by first joint statement from key nuclear armed States

By CND/Henry Kenyon
UN News Centre
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Secretary-General, António Guterres, has welcomed a joint statement issued on Monday by five nuclear armed States on the prevention of nuclear war and the avoidance of the arms race. For the first time, the leaders of China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States, issued...

news.un.org

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Russia comments on nuclear war statement

Moscow praises Nuclear Five unity on atomic war & arms races. A joint statement by China, France, Russia, the UK, and the US on the unacceptability of nuclear weapon use is an important milestone, which comes amid an extremely tense international security situation, Moscow has said. The release was issued...
POLITICS
AFP

China says US and Russia must reduce stockpiles after nuclear statement

China said on Tuesday it will continue to "modernise" its nuclear arsenal and called on the United States and Russia to reduce their own stockpiles a day after global powers pledged to prevent such weapons from spreading. On Tuesday, China defended its nuclear weapons policy and said Russia and the United States -- by far the world's largest nuclear powers -- should make the first move on disarmament. 
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nuclear Weapon#Nuclear Power#Nuclear Technology#Nuclear War#Un#State#The Un Security Council#Spokesperosn#Npt
U.S. Department of State

Joint Statement on Russian Court Decisions to Liquidate Memorial

The following joint statement was issued by the United States of America, Australia, Canada, the European Union, and the United Kingdom. We deplore the decisions by two Russian courts to forcibly close International Memorial and the Memorial Human Rights Center. For more than three decades, Memorial has fulfilled a unique role in documenting historical crimes and recovering for posterity the memory of the tens of millions of victims of political repression in the country. Memorial has also advocated tirelessly for the protection of human rights in Russia, exposing appalling abuses, including in the North Caucasus, and maintaining a growing list of individuals it considers to be political prisoners. The claim by Russian authorities that Memorial Human Rights Center’s principled and peaceful work “justifies extremism and terrorism” cannot be accepted. Memorial’s work has never been more needed.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Nuclear Weapons
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Wednesday on Sudan

The UN Security Council will meet next Wednesday in an informal session to address the latest developments in Sudan as demonstrations against military rule in the African nation continue, diplomatic sources said. The session will be behind closed doors, the sources said Friday, adding that the meeting was requested by six of the council's 15 members: the United States, Britain, France, Norway, Ireland and Albania. A common position of the Security Council "is not expected, as China and Russia would oppose it," a diplomat said on condition of anonymity. Beijing and Moscow in the past have stressed that the situation in Sudan, which has been on the edge of chaos since an October 25 military takeover, was an internal matter for the country and did not threaten international security.
POLITICS
AFP

UN Security Council to meet Monday on N.Korean missile launch

The UN Security Council will meet behind closed doors Monday to discuss the testing of what North Korea said was a hypersonic missile, according to diplomatic sources.   In 2017, the Security Council unanimously passed three sets of economic sanctions after North Korea carried out nuclear and missile tests -- a rare showing of unity for the often gridlocked body. 
WORLD
UN News Centre

Statement Attributable to the Spokesperson for the Secretary-General - on Sudan

The Secretary-General condemns the continued violence targeting protestors and calls upon the Sudanese security forces to exercise the utmost restraint and adhere to their obligations in relation to the rights to freedom of assembly and expression. The Secretary-General has also taken note of the resignation of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok....
ADVOCACY
The Independent

Russia cutting underwater cables could be an act of war, says UK defence chief

The head of the UK’s armed forces has warned that Russian submarine activity is threatening underwater cables that are crucial to communication systems around the world.Admiral Sir Tony Radakin said undersea cables that transmit internet data are “the world’s real information system”, and added that any attempt to damage them could be considered an “act of war”.Speaking to The Times in his first interview since assuming the role, Sir Tony – a former head of the Royal Navy – said there had been a “phenomenal increase in Russian submarine and underwater activity” over the past 20 years.Russia has grown the...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russia reacts furiously to Blinken jibe over troops in Kazakhstan

MOSCOW, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Russia responded angrily on Saturday to a comment by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken that Kazakhstan might have a hard time getting rid of Russian troops, saying he should reflect instead on U.S. military meddling around the world. Blinken on Friday challenged Russia's justification...
POLITICS
AFP

US ready to talk missiles, military exercises with Russia: W.House official

The United States is ready to discuss with Russia the two countries' missile systems and military exercises, in talks that could begin as early as Sunday in Geneva, a senior White House official said Saturday. US and Russian diplomats are meeting in Switzerland to try to defuse tensions as Washington and Europe accuse Moscow of preparing a new invasion of its neighbor Ukraine. "There are some areas... where we think it might be possible to make progress," provided any promises are "reciprocal," the official said, giving some details on a conference call. "Russia has said it feels threatened by the prospect of offensive missile systems being placed in Ukraine... The United States has no intention of doing that. So this is one area where we may be able to reach an understanding if Russia is willing to make a reciprocal commitment," said the official, who requested anonymity.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy