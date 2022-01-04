ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

‘Starving, freezing’: Sen. Kaine among hundreds snowed in, stuck for hours on I-95 in Virginia

By Nexstar Media Wire, Autumn Childress, Tyler Thrasher
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1peTbn_0dcoKvSr00

RICHMOND, Va. ( WRIC ) – Hundreds of cars were stranded for hours Tuesday on Interstate 95 in Virginia as crews cleaned up from Monday’s winter storm, and Sen. Tim Kaine was among the stuck drivers.

The traffic jam took place near Stafford County, happening along a 50-mile stretch of I-95 after a crash Monday involving six tractor-trailers.

“We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented, and we continue to steadily move stopped trucks to make progress toward restoring lanes,” Marcie Parker, Virginia Department of Transportation Fredericksburg district engineer, said in a statement Tuesday.

Kaine tweeted Tuesday that he’d been stuck in his car for 19 hours.

“I started my normal 2 hour drive to DC at 1pm yesterday,” the Virginia Democrat wrote, adding that “19 hours later,” he was still “not near the Capitol.”

Dozens of people contacted WRIC on Tuesday saying it had been a nightmare with no sign of relief as authorities struggled to reach them.

“Everybody right now is just sleeping it off,” said Marvin Romero, who had been stranded in his car with his two daughters since 3 p.m. Monday. “[We’ve been] waiting for the time when we can finally be free from this.”

‘It’s insane’: Cars flip into ditches, downed trees block roads as snow blankets parts of Virginia

VDOT confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County.

“I’m here with my daughter, my other daughter is in the back sleeping, this was totally unexpected,” Romero said. “Thankfully, we had some water. I actually walked around handing water out to people who may need the little I had myself.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lk9mK_0dcoKvSr00
Photo from VDOT cameras

Drivers said they were starving, freezing and worried about running out of gas.

Nina Semesta was also among those worried about running out of essentials.

“Right now, it’s below freezing. No easy access to gas, food or water, and we can’t even exit the highway,” Semesta said.

VDOT said crews were “working diligently” to get several disabled trucks off the highway in Stafford and Spotsylvania.

Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted Tuesday morning saying, “My team has been working throughout the night alongside VSP, VDOT and VDEM to respond to the situation on I-95. State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers.”

NC trooper dies after own brother responds to traffic stop and crashes

The tractor-trailer collision Monday afternoon caused no injuries but brought traffic to a standstill along the U.S. East Coast’s main north-south highway, and it became impossible to move as the snow accumulated. Hours passed with hundreds of motorists posting increasingly desperate messages on social media about running out of fuel, food and water.

Between 7 to 11 inches of snow accumulated in the area during Monday’s blizzard, according to the National Weather Service, and thousands of accidents and stranded vehicles were reported throughout central and northern Virginia.

There was no immediate timetable for clearing the traffic jam or answers for the drivers. VDOT tweeted to the stranded drivers on Monday that reinforcements were arriving from other states to help get them moving again.

VDOT said it won’t stop working until traffic is flowing.

“Crews will start taking people off at any available interchange to get them,” VDOT tweeted at 5:20 a.m. Tuesday.

On Monday, state police had warned people to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary, especially as evening and freezing temperatures set in.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
WGN News

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists have been stuck in the snow for more than 15 hours along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, authorities said. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN News

Gov. Pritzker in isolation after possible COVID-19 exposure

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that he is working remotely after coming in contact with a state employee who tested positive for COVID-19. Pritkzer tested negative this morning but is limiting his contact with others out of “an abundance of caution.” The Governor’s Office said Pritzker will be taking meetings remotely […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dumfries, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
City
Fredericksburg, VA
City
Ruther Glen, VA
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
WGN News

Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets […]
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
WGN News

Illinois one of top states for exoduses according to new study

ST. LOUIS – Illinois is one of the top states in the country seeing the biggest exoduses according to a study released by United Van Lines. The moving company released its 45th Annual National Movers Study. The study tracks the company’s exclusive data for customers’ state-to-state migration patterns. Vermont was the state with the highest […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

COVID-19 vaccine mandate starts Monday for Chicago, Cook County

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago and Cook County will require COVID-19 vaccination proof for indoor venues and Illinois Secretary of State offices will be closed starting Monday due to a surge in infections. The proof of vaccine rules will apply to everyone age 5 and older and includes restaurants, bars, gyms and other venues like sports and entertainment […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia State Police#Sen#Interstate 95#Traffic Accident#Democrat#Vadot#Virginians#Vdot
WGN News

3 killed, 1 injured in River Grove house fire

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Three people were killed in a house fire in River Grove Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified all three victims: John Owrey, 61, Marilyn Owrey Hennig, 91 Michelle Owrey, 24 Officials confirmed all three of the deceased individuals were adults and members of […]
RIVER GROVE, IL
WGN News

Snow storms and pandemic ground flights, delay holiday’s end

Wintry weather combined with the pandemic frustrated air travelers whose return flights home from the holidays were canceled or delayed in the first days of the new year. A winter storm in the Mid-Atlantic and the continued spread of the omicron variant have caused cancellations to move into Monday, with nearly 200 flights canceled between […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 hurt in Metra train, car collision in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. – Two people were injured after a Metra train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in downtown Glencoe.  Authorities say both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Details remain limited, but Glencoe officials say the Metra train struck a vehicle on the Park Avenue rail crossing tracks.   A crash investigation is ongoing. Train […]
GLENCOE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
WGN News

COVID case counts may be losing importance amid omicron

Omicron accounted for 95% of new coronavirus infections in the U.S. last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Tuesday, in another indication of how astonishingly fast the variant has spread since it was first detected in South Africa in late November.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WGN News

Illinois DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – WGN Investigates has learned a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in central Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the head of the state’s child welfare agency called the case worker’s death “tragic” and identified […]
THAYER, IL
WGN News

Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Albany’s top prosecutor said Tuesday he is set to drop a criminal charge accusing former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo of fondling an aide. Albany County District Attorney David Soares’ decision comes three days before the Democratic ex-governor was due to answer the misdemeanor charge in court. Cuomo has denied the […]
ALBANY, NY
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy