ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Police investigating Tuesday morning retail robberies in Gold Coast, on Mag Mile

By Julian Crews
WGN News
WGN News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z4VQX_0dcoKrvx00

CHICAGO – Police are investigating after two Near North Side retail break-ins and robberies Tuesday morning.

At around 5:30 a.m., CPD responded to Moose Knuckle, a store located near Rush and Walton.

Police said an unknown number of suspects pried their way through the front door. They grabbed a significant amount of high-end merchandise before police could arrive.

Veteran security guards in the area are on high alert.

“Day-by-day,” Todd Olds said. “I’m just trying to stay aware and stay alert.”

Around $50K worth of handbags stolen from Lincoln Park consignment shop

Around 30 minutes later, police responded to another retail robbery at the Burberry in the 600 block of North Michigan Avenue. Police said five male suspects forced their way in before fleeing in a white SUV.

Residents are concerned there is not enough police protection in the area.

“We all pay extremely high taxes to live in this area. I’m tired of it. We need to give power back to the police department,” Kathy Arthanas said.

No suspects are in custody. Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.

Comments / 6

Jacob Marley
1d ago

These incidents were burglaries, not robberies. The victim must be present in a robbery, a burglary is entering a structure, business etc without legal justification, with the intent to commit a theft therein. Why do media outlets always get this wrong? I answered my own question…

Reply
6
?
1d ago

Blacks certainly like high quality merchandise, yet they are incapable of looking at a cash register.

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WGN News

Police: Man charged in deadly wrong-way DUI crash

CHICAGO — A Chicago man faces two vehicular felony counts in connection with a wrong-way crash in Oak Park that killed a 67-year-old woman. Antonio Ruiz, 23, is charged with reckless homicide by motor vehicle and aggravated DUI, resulting in injury and/or death. According to police, last year, on April 11, in the 600 block […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 killed, 1 injured in River Grove house fire

RIVER GROVE, Ill. — Three people were killed in a house fire in River Grove Wednesday morning, according to fire officials. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified all three victims: John Owrey, 61, Marilyn Owrey Hennig, 91 Michelle Owrey, 24 Officials confirmed all three of the deceased individuals were adults and members of […]
RIVER GROVE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
WGN News

Illinois DCFS worker stabbed to death during home visit

THAYER, Ill. (NEXSTAR) – WGN Investigates has learned a 36-year-old child protection specialist with the Department of Children and Family Services was stabbed to death while performing a home visit in central Illinois on Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, the head of the state’s child welfare agency called the case worker’s death “tragic” and identified […]
THAYER, IL
WGN News

Teen suspects in Auburn High School shooting to be tried as adults

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two of the three teen suspects in Tuesday’s shooting at Auburn High School will be tried as adults, according to Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley. Nyreek Williams, 16, and Fraquon Wright, 17, have each been charged with 2 counts of Attempted Murder, two Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, and two […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WGN News

1 seriously wounded, 2 others injured in I-57 shooting

CHICAGO — A shooting on I-57 near 119th Street late Sunday night left one person seriously wounded and two others injured, according to Illinois State Police. Police said troopers responded to a reported expressway shooting near 119th Street in the southbound lanes of I-57 at approximately 11:18 p.m. Three people were transported to a local […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Robbery#Police#Gold Coast#Cpd#Lincoln Park#Nexstar Media Inc#Wgn Tv
WGN News

Man found shot to death in Little Village

CHICAGO –  A man was found dead in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood Sunday morning. Police said the man, whose identity is unknown, was found unresponsive from a gunshot wound to the face in the 2400 block of South Trumbull Street around 5 a.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.  He is believed to […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Chicago police lay out public safety, crime fighting efforts for new year

CHICAGO – Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago police Supt. David Brown held a press conference Tuesday to outline how they plan to improve public safety in the city during 2022.  Much of Tuesday’s talk about public safety goals centered on visibility, engagement and collaboration with the community. Those goals include tripling positive interactions with Chicago residents […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

2 hurt in Metra train, car collision in Glencoe

GLENCOE, Ill. – Two people were injured after a Metra train collided with a vehicle Monday evening in downtown Glencoe.  Authorities say both injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. Details remain limited, but Glencoe officials say the Metra train struck a vehicle on the Park Avenue rail crossing tracks.   A crash investigation is ongoing. Train […]
GLENCOE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
WGN News

1 shot at Bridgeview banquet hall

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. — At least one person was shot inside a banquet hall in Bridgeview Sunday night, according to Bridgeview media spokesperson Ray Hanania. The incident occurred shortly after 9:30 p.m. at Paradise Banquets in the 9200 block of South Harlem Avenue during a wedding. According to Hanania, an altercation broke out leading to someone […]
BRIDGEVIEW, IL
WGN News

Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office sees 2nd highest caseload of all-time amid pandemic, record homicide numbers

CHICAGO — The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office recorded its second-highest caseload in its history in 2021, attributed to a record number of gun-related homicides, an increase in opioid overdoses and the COVID-19 pandemic. The CCMEO recorded 1,002 gun-related homicides in 2021, shattering the record of 881 set in 2020. The Office handled 1,087 total […]
COOK COUNTY, IL
WGN News

Amid COVID impasse, Chicago teachers with kids caught in the middle

CHICAGO — Locked out of remote learning Wednesday, teachers are among those speaking out about how they feel following the events of Tuesday night.  A late-night decision by Chicago Teachers Union to switch to remote learning created issues for several CPS families and teachers. While some educators showed up for work Wednesday, others told WGN […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Watching Winter Live – January 5th, 2022

WATCHING WINTER LIVE – A snowstorm in the Northwest will track across the country bringing snow towards the South; more than four-inches is expected in Nashville! An arctic plunge of air is also set to hit the Midwest and Northeast, but it doesn’t appear it will last long. Behind those systems the long-range outlook quiets […]
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Drivers snowed-in all night as I-95 shuts down in Virginia

RUTHER GLEN, Va. (AP) — Hundreds of motorists have been stuck in the snow for more than 15 hours along a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 95 in Virginia after a crash involving six tractor-trailers, authorities said. The Virginia Department of Transportation confirmed both directions of I-95 remained shut down between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline […]
VIRGINIA STATE
WGN News

WGN News

9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Chicago news, sports and weather at https://wgntv.com/

 https://wgntv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy