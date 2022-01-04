WATCH: Detroit police looking for suspects in separate firebombing incidents

DETROIT (WWJ) – Detroit police are asking for help in tracking down three people suspected of separate arson incidents last month.

Police are asking for tips in the two incidents, which took place on Dec. 18 and Dec. 29. The incidents are not believed to be connected.

Authorities shared a Ring doorbell video of two men breaking a car window and throwing a molotov cocktail to start a fire inside the vehicle – which was parked in a driveway in the 5200 block of Lodewyck, in the area of Warren and Mack Avenues in the Cornerstone Village neighborhood.

The explosion can be heard as the car ignites.

The firebombing incident happened around 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 18. The suspects are seen fleeing the area in what appears to be a dark colored pickup truck.

The other incident happened around 7 a.m. on Dec. 29 in the 16900 block of Woodbine Street, near McNichols and Telegraph Roads.

Ring video shows a silver or white Transit work van drive north on Woodbine and park just north of the victim’s home. A suspect then walks into view, lights a molotov cocktail and throws it in an attempt to burn down the home.

Someone is heard yelling as the molotov cocktail bounces off the house and falls into the snow. While the video cuts off at that point, it did not appear any fire damage was done to the home.

Police say two people were inside the house at the time of the incident.

Authorities are asking anyone who knows anything about either incident to call the Detroit Police Department at 313-628-2900 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.