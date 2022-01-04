ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

La Crosse County Highway Department mulls County M bridge replacement

By Greg White
 1 day ago

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) — A new bridge over the La Crosse River in West Salem could be coming.

La Crosse County officials want the public’s input on the possibility of building the bridge.

The highway department will host a public information meeting Wednesday at its office on Highway 16.

Anyone attending is strongly encouraged to wear a face mask.

