Over $12M donated to Boulder County Wildfire Fund after Marshall fire

The Boulder County Wildfire Fund has received over $12 million in donations as of Tuesday morning after the Marshall fire devastated the county, burning more than 6,000 acres and destroying nearly 1,000 homes and businesses.

More than 43,000 donors have contributed to the fund, Tatiana Hernandez, CEO of the Community Foundation Boulder County, said during a news conference.

"Our community is navigating an unimaginable tragedy right now," Hernandez said. "The care you're showing is a comfort."

Hernandez said the foundation board approved the immediate, direct distribution of $5 million to those whose homes were destroyed or damaged by the fire. In addition, $500,000 will be directly distributed to evacuees. The county's disaster assistance center will disburse the funds.

In the foundation's 30-year history, this is only the sixth time it has activated an emergency fund, Hernandez said. Four of the emergency funds have been activated in the last two years.

"Tens of thousands of people have poured their love, their philanthropy into us, so that we can pour that love into you," Hernandez said. "We are committed and accountable to you, our community, and we'll be with you every step of the way as we rebuild."

Verified fundraisers for individual households impacted by the fire have also earned over $1.57 million as of Tuesday afternoon.

After sparking on Thursday, the Marshall fire became the most destructive wildfire in Colorado history, destroying at least 991 structures and damaging another 127 in Superior, Louisville and unincorporated Boulder County.

Firefighters reached 100% containment on the perimeter of the blaze Monday evening, ending the fire's spread at 6,026 acres, according to the Boulder Office of Emergency Management.

Crews expect to be done mopping up hot spots by the end of the week, said Vaughn Jones, wildland fire management section chief with the Division of Fire Prevention and Control.

In Louisville, residents were still under a water boil order Tuesday, officials said. Drinking water is expected to be back online by Sunday. Free bottled water was distributed at the Louisville Public Library on Tuesday and at the Louisville Recreation Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Repairs were underway for homes that experienced power outages and other losses of service. By Tuesday afternoon, Comcast restored service to 85% of the 13,000 customers impacted by the Marshall fire, according to the company.

Xcel Energy said electricity had been restored for all homes outside of the burn path. Company officials have assessed the hundreds of homes inside the burn path and, if restoration was possible without further repairs, they have restored electricity. For gas, service for 10,000 of the 13,000 interrupted homes has been restored.

A disaster assistance center opened Monday to help those impacted by the blaze with filing claims for property loss, as well as providing financial and food assistance, hotel vouchers, mental health support and transportation.

As of Tuesday, 250 people have registered for aid from Federal Emergency Management Agency at the center and another 370 people have registered online, said Garry Sanfacon, Boulder County's disaster recovery manager. In addition, over 150 people have come to the center for other services.

"The disaster assistance center is a one-stop shop for everyone that was impacted by the fire," Sanfacon said. "Anyone who's been evacuated — whether you lost your home, whether it was partially damaged, whether you're a renter — this a spot where you should be going to get services."

The center is in Lafayette at 1755 S. Public Road and will operate from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day for several weeks. The recovery website is boco.org/marshallfire.

Anyone looking for opportunities to volunteer to assist with fire recovery is asked to sign up for the volunteer newsletter at coloradoresponds.org.

Centura Health is collecting item donations at CHPG Church Ranch Primary Care in Westminster, Urgent Care Indian Peaks in Frederick and Centura Health Headquarters in Centennial. The donation centers will be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday until Jan. 14.

Tuesday's news conference brought no updates on the cause of the fire or the search for two people in the area who have been reported missing. On Monday, Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle said it could be weeks or months before the public gets any information on either investigation.

A woman from Louisville and a man from the Marshall area were reported missing after the fire. On Sunday, a third person who was also missing and feared dead was found alive.