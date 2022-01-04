ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Letter: The ‘Show-Me’ state now needs to be shown the truth

St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is hard to believe Missouri is the same state that, according to...

www.stltoday.com

Reading Eagle

Letter: Why is governor afraid of taxpayers learning truth?

Gov. Tom Wolf just vetoed a bill requiring Pennsylvania public schools to post information about course materials being taught and textbooks being used (“Bill to post school course materials online vetoed,” Reading Eagle, Dec. 23). In his veto statement Wolf called the bill “a thinly veiled attempt to...
READING, PA
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Truth deserves to be studied

One-hundred-thirty-one years ago this week, the remnants of Custer’s Seventh Cavalry opened fire on a village of freezing, starving Lakota clustered along a creek bank on South Dakota’s Pine Ridge Reservation. When the Hotchkiss cannons finally fell silent, according to the official U.S. Army report, 290 Lakota lay dead, 200 of them women and children, many of them shot in the back as they tried to flee.
POLITICS
Gazette

LETTERS: Disrupting the root causes of crime; when the "truth" keeps changing

State Sen. Pete Lee’s op-ed of Dec. 26 (“Getting it right on restorative justice”) was a welcome comment on the state of criminal justice reform. So often we focus on “getting even” with offenders, but by definition the criminal justice system doesn’t get involved until after an offense is committed. It’s the wrong place to fight crime. I know, some believe longer sentences deter more offenders, but that assumes way too much forethought on the part of the perpetrator. And, they have to believe they’ll get caught for deterrence to be effective.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lincoln Journal Star

Letter: Why hide from the truth?

All three of Nebraska House members (Reps. Don Bacon, Jeff Fortenberry and Adrian Smith) voted against H. Res. 851 on Dec. 14. This measure was to find Mark Meadows in contempt of Congress. These House members demonstrated that they feel Meadows is above the law. He refused to comply with...
CONGRESS & COURTS
State
Missouri State
themissouritimes.com

Opinion: Show-Me State shows how to do medical cannabis right

It’s been just a little more than one year since the first legal purchase by a Missouri medical cannabis patient, but make no mistake: from patient care to economic impact to job creation, the Show-Me State’s burgeoning program is delivering for patients and on the promise of a new industry.
HEALTH SERVICES
Washington Post

Biden is quietly erasing one of Trump’s cruelest legacies

It has been overshadowed by months of Democratic infighting and the searing national debate over Jan. 6, but the Biden administration is quietly erasing one of the cruelest legacies of Donald Trump’s presidency. This is a genuine achievement, in both symbolic and practical terms. Opinions to start the day,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Democrats
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene claims jailed Capitol riot suspects’ own public defenders call them ‘white supremacists’

Georgia Representative Majorie Taylor Greene has accused attorneys from the Washington, DC Office of the Federal Public Defender of defaming their clients as “white supremacists” and forcing them to consume “critical race theory training” as a condition of being represented by them in cases stemming from the 6 January insurrection. Ms Greene made the incendiary accusations on Tuesday at a bizarre press conference meant to denounce the conditions in the District of Columbia jail where roughly 40 to 50 accused Capitol rioters are being held without bail as they await trial. Flanked by Reps Matt Gaetz of Florida and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
mediaite.com

PBS Reporter Yamiche Alcindor: Republicans I ‘Talk to’ Are Trying to Change Voting Laws ‘to Make Sure that Republicans Win’

PBS News White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor said Tuesday that Republicans she spoke with said they wanted to change voting laws to ensure “that Republicans win.”. She made the comments during an evening panel segment with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace during a discussion on the 2020 election. “Is there...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Kinzinger says its ‘possible’ some Republican members of Congress directly responsible for Capitol riot

One of two Republicans serving on the House select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the US Capitol had a dire warning for his GOP colleagues in the House on Sunday: More damaging revelations from Mark Meadows’ text messages are on the way.Speaking with ABC’s Jonathan Karl on This Week, the retiring Illinois congressman confirmed that more of the former White House chief of staff’s texts with members of Congress as the riot consumed the Capitol complex will be released in the weeks ahead, and confirmed that it was “possible” that some sitting members of Congress bore responsibility...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Some say the U.S. is headed toward civil war. History suggests something else.

A year has passed since supporters of Donald Trump launched a physical assault on the Capitol as Congress was formally counting the electoral college ballots. A congressional select committee is investigating the violence and its sources, despite noncooperation from former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other key figures. The nation continues to learn more disturbing information about how the attack was coordinated. Trump himself has still refused to accept his 2020 defeat, recently characterizing the election itself as the real insurrection, and is fighting to keep secret the records and documents connected to the events.
POTUS

