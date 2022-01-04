Letter: The ‘Show-Me’ state now needs to be shown the truth

State Sen. Pete Lee’s op-ed of Dec. 26 (“Getting it right on restorative justice”) was a welcome comment on the state of criminal justice reform. So often we focus on “getting even” with offenders, but by definition the criminal justice system doesn’t get involved until after an offense is committed. It’s the wrong place to fight crime. I know, some believe longer sentences deter more offenders, but that assumes way too much forethought on the part of the perpetrator. And, they have to believe they’ll get caught for deterrence to be effective.

