Washington County, MD

Long lines at testing sites grow longer as COVID-19 numbers take a concerning turn

By Mikayla Newton
 1 day ago

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — In only four days last week, more than 6,000 people received COVID-19 testing at the Meritus drive-thru testing location on Crayton Boulevard. Those tests were returned with a positivity rate of almost 35%.

“As many of us enjoyed New Year’s Eve, starting 2022 with resolve and hope for a healthier year, our teams were admitting critically ill patients,” explained Joshi.

Joshi said the holiday weekend was “not truly happy or healthy in Washington County. We are now treating more than 80 people for COVID-19 in the hospital.”

According to an official at Meritus, the testing site sees as many as 1,000 people for tests daily.

“We got in this line at 7:45 before they even opened and we’re not even towards it the place to get tested,” said patient Samantha King.

“COVID has actually been going through my family, so I just wanted to come out and get tested this to see whether or not I might have it or might be carrying it,” said patient, Maria Garner.

The health system also continues to offer virtual care options and maintains its commitment to convenient drive-thru testing options.

