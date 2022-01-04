ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Count of NC schools on COVID-19 cluster list drops by 20% during Christmas break

By Joedy McCreary
CBS 17
CBS 17
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The number of K-12 schools in North Carolina dealing with active COVID-19 clusters dropped by nearly 20 percent during the past two weeks.

There were 118 schools on the weekly list of clusters at schools and day care centers released Tuesday by the state Department of Health and Human Services.

That’s a drop of 24 schools from the previous report Dec. 21. There was no report last week because of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays — which also kept schools closed.

The 18 day care centers on the list marked an increase of three from the 15 that were listed two weeks ago.
Apex High School, which has a cluster of five cases — four students, one staff — was the only new addition to the list of schools from Wake County.

