ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Baton Rouge OMV temporarily closed due to COVID-19

By WAFB Staff
WAFB
WAFB
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the Louisiana Office of the Motor Vehicles say they have closed...

www.wafb.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
WAFB

Louisiana OMV resumes normal business hours for call center

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) -Beginning Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, the Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles call center will resume normal business hours for customers seeking driver’s license reinstatement services. Reinstatement services through the OMV call center are available by phone Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m....
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank launches mobile app

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Organizers with the non-profit Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank say they have partnered with b1BANK to launch an app to increase access to food resources for those who may only have a mobile phone. The app will give users information on how to apply for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Baton Rouge, LA
Health
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Coronavirus
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
City
Baton Rouge, LA
WAFB

City of Plaquemine park vandalized for the third time

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A park in the City of Plaquemine has been vandalized again according to a Facebook post. According to the post on the City of Plaquemine, Fort Area Park was vandalized. The post went on to say the park was vandalized with graffiti on the sidewalks...
PLAQUEMINE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omv#Covid#Baton Rouge Omv
WAFB

DOC suspends visitation at Louisiana’s state-run prisons

The following information is from the Department of Corrections:. Out of an abundance of caution and in an effort to maintain health and safety concerning the latest surge of COVID-19 positive cases in Louisiana, the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections (DPS&C) has suspended prisoner visitation indefinitely effective January 6, 2022, at Louisiana’s eight state-run prisons.
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Carjacking suspect spotted near Sherburne WMA

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Authorities are searching for a man caught on a “deer cam” who they believe is the second suspect from a carjacking and vehicle pursuit that ended near the Whiskey Bay exit area of I-10 on Sunday, Jan. 2. Louisiana State Police believe the...
IBERVILLE PARISH, LA
WAFB

$100 to be offered for first pediatric vaccine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health is handing out $100 gift cards to children who receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pediatric vaccine clinic on Saturday, Jan. 8. Power Coalition, in partnership with Elm Grove Baptist Church, will host the pediatric vaccine...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WAFB

New Orleans vehicle pursuit ends on Atchafalaya Basin Bridge

IBERVILLE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police are attempting to catch a second suspect who fled the scene of a vehicle pursuit that started in New Orleans. Officials said the carjacking happened near the Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, Jan. 2. LSP Troop A was called...
LOUISIANA STATE
WAFB

Man dies after truck falls from interstate near Perkins Road overpass

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person is dead and another injured after a truck fell from a Baton Rouge interstate early Sunday morning. According to Baton Rouge Police Department, a 2011 Chevrolet Colorado was traveling east bound on I-10 near Perkins Road on Sunday, Jan. 1 when the driver lost control of his vehicle and crashed into the guardrail around 5:56 a.m. The truck then left the roadway, went airborne, and landed on its roof.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

WAFB

21K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

The tradition of television in Baton Rouge began on April 19, 1953, when WAFB signed on the air as the second television station in Louisiana. Over the following decades, Channel 9 has created the number one news organization in south Louisiana, covering local, state, and regional news. Today, WAFB brings its viewers 25 hours of news programming each week. Presently, Louisiana's News Channel is the only network station in the market to air a complete rebroadcast of every locally produced newscast, plus a live weekend noon news product on our second cable station, Cable Channel 9. Our anchors, reporters, producers, and photographers have won numerous awards from the Associated Press and the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters. A number of investigative reports by WAFB 9 News on various topics have even resulted in changes in state law. While news and programming are our broadcast trademarks, WAFB is constantly being honored for its community service. Channel 9 donates over $1.25 million in public service air time each year. The list of station promotions to help local non-profit organizations is lengthy, with our St. Vincent de Paul Uniform Drive, Assess the Need, and the Volunteer! Baton Rouge Volunteer recognition program to name a few.

 https://www.wafb.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy