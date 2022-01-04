B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 1/4 – 1/10/22

Hip hop artist Lake enlisted No B for one last single to close out the year. The chorus finds Lake getting so high he can’t feel his feet and he starts thinking he might need help. He’s thrown aside his old ways and since found a new lane, so he invites you to choose which version of himself you fuck with. The song is catchy as hell and is about letting go of the old shit in favor of the new shit, knowing that you’re ultimately in control. Lake has been back in a frenzy lately; stay tuned for what he does next in 2022.

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO