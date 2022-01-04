ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 1/4 – 1/10/22

A new year is upon us, and that means tons of new music. 2021 ended with a...

AUDIO: {Else} – “Here Waiting”

Hard rock band {Else} are out with their third album, in which they take an experimental-acoustic direction. It’s a project exploring the highs and lows of humanity, navigating both pessimism and optimism with one foot in front of the other. Mixing industrial and electronic elements, there’s additionally a few instrumental tracks, as well as contributions from Molly Zembrowski on Track 8 and from Brian Grimm on Track 9. {Else} deliver a potent collection of grand ruminations that grasp for the sun from the abyss.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Shle Berry – “Solo”

Shle Berry kicked off the New Year with another single to continue her recent streak. She’s rapping about being in her own lane, hesitant to trust others from past experiences, recognizing that many people are only looking to use you for their own personal gain. She confronts the fakeness and superficial bullshit here while ultimately coming out on top knowing she shakes off the noise and keeps it moving. We look forward to what Shle Berry’s got in store for this year.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Lake FT. No B – “Unconscious Options”

Hip hop artist Lake enlisted No B for one last single to close out the year. The chorus finds Lake getting so high he can’t feel his feet and he starts thinking he might need help. He’s thrown aside his old ways and since found a new lane, so he invites you to choose which version of himself you fuck with. The song is catchy as hell and is about letting go of the old shit in favor of the new shit, knowing that you’re ultimately in control. Lake has been back in a frenzy lately; stay tuned for what he does next in 2022.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Artifakts – “Lipless”

Just before the end of the year, Artifakts dropped a new EP, “Lipless,” that feels like the mood for the early part of 2022. The six-song project is full of short tracks, but each carries a unique style to them, complete with vintage samples within chilled out beats. As everyone is getting cozy during the winter’s cold, this is a tape to put on in just about any setting and it will hit right. Put Artifakts on your radar and check out “Lipless” here below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Wave Chapelle Featuring BoodahDARR – “Rotation”

Surprise! What’s a project without a bonus track? As if Wave Chapelle hadn’t done enough by dropping every week for 2021, he closed out the year with an extra release on his 52 Pack, “Rotation” featuring BoodahDARR. The contrasting vocal deliveries work well here, as Wave provides his signature sound and Boodah brings a more swagger-filled flow. As the hook states, the work isn’t slowing down for Wave Chapelle, and even though he put out 53 songs in 2021, there’s still much more on the way from him in the future. Check out “Rotation” from Wave Chapelle and BoodahDARR here below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Rat Bath – “Ragdoll”

Spooky country core band Rat Bath dropped a single for New Year’s. Cathartic and spirited, “Ragdoll” encompasses an aggressive personification, seeking retribution after being treated like someone’s toy. The song gallops to the hook of “have you come to sew me shut?” while crashing with another hook “how dare you!” with visceral might. Rat Bath have a full-length record coming soon and we can’t wait to hear it.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Mike Neumeyer – “Zil-Bel Vibes”

Experimental percussionist Mike Neumeyer just keeps them coming. His latest release is the start of a new series, where he plans to gradually add more and more objects/instruments to the production. In addition to the marimba, he strikes bells and chimes, giving this piece a sense of wonder with sharp pensiveness. It’s a nine-minute track, giving Neumeyer plenty of time to feel his way into creative bliss. We’ll be watching what else he’ll do in the coming months.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Hot By Ziggy – “Through to the End”

Reggae-surf rockers Hot By Ziggy have a new single out – a solo by Alex Radish. It’s a jam about sticking things out and seeing what happens. With crashing melody and two wicked solos, Hot By Ziggy get their surf on, looking ahead to the future with “Through To The End.”
AUDIO: TENLo – “Sandman”

Indie pop act TENLo have a new single out, and they’re into a full synthetic groove with “Sandman.” The song lives on a plunky, yet catchy synth line, and things give way to a full dance party by the time the hook comes roaring in. Lyrics tell the story of an actual sandman, posing a threat to everyone in the vicinity. It feels just a little sci-fi, but the subject fits the sound, and the core elements of the track are inescapable when you first listen to it. “Sandman” is a track to just let loose to, and another catchy track from a band that are looking to do some big things. Check it out below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Beamon – “Dreamtime Collection 2021”

To cap off his year, Beamon dropped a three-song EP, fittingly titled “Dreamtime Collection 2021.” Influenced by hip hop of a different generation, his flow his brash and persistent. Unapologetic as it may sound on tracks like “Shiny Beam,” there are moments of introspection that give you glimpses into the personality of the person off the microphone. There are parts that feel a bit rough around the edges, but Beamon is very clearly putting the pieces together to create something even stronger in the future. Check out the EP below:
breakingandentering.net

The Color of Cyan Leaves You Agape on New Album

It’s not hard to tell where The Color of Cyan was focused on its latest LP, Agape. The band has a nine minute ode devoted to the “Sun in Leo”. “Moon in Cancer” gets over six minutes of play, while another tune is entitled “Little Stars”.
breakingandentering.net

Leadbetter Band Gets All The Way Down on Howl

It really is something truly astounding—and captivating—what one can do with an electric bass and electric guitar. Granted, factors such as song structure, composition, tonality and, don’t forget, the good ol’ drums, of course, should never be taken for granted in their impact on a moving piece of music.
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: Rich Macc Featuring Laktose & MostWantedVon – “No Sleep”

The nature of Milwaukee’s underground rap scene doesn’t often bode for posse cuts, but Rich Macc, Laktose and MostWantedVon got together for a recent drop. “No Sleep” is a quick flex-fest over a beat that skates along. Each artist approaches the production in a different way, but all three have some clever punchlines and a bit of wordplay along the way. The video features plenty of your standard issue rap video staples, and the lyrics talk about getting to the money by any means necessary, but it all works together well. Check out the video for “No Sleep” here below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Elnoir – “X-Ray”

Elnoir proves to be a serious player in the pop game with her new release, ‘X-Ray’. Still new to the scene, with this being her first single, she immediately captures the ear of pop fans and demonstrates that she has the golden touch with her exhilarating skill. The...
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: LL Coogi – “Play With Something Safe 3”

LL Coogi has records upon records, and that results in multiple series of projects. His latest drop is “Play With Something Safe 3,” following up on two EPs from 2020. The new five-song project is a sampler of Coogi’s style, with harsh flows over a variety of beats. Whether the production is laid back (see “The Love I Need You”) or more aggressive (“Mama Sorry”) the delivery works, a testament to his range as a rapper. There’s no shortage of output from LL Coogi, and you can hear just a sample of that on “Play With Something Safe 3” below:
breakingandentering.net

Nova Gholar On The Wings Of “FRDM”

After the spectacular release of “WNDR”, Nova gholar drops another great song featuring N.E.P.H.E.W.. “FRDM” is a beautiful creation that shows the artist sharing deep insight into his own mentality. The song, like “WNDR” and his other songs, reflects Nova’s much cherished heritage that we are all eager to see more of.
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: RAF & Company – “Lovely Ladies”

RAF & Company has a new track out, and he’s looking at the often-fantasized fictional women in love songs on “Lovely Ladies.” From Stacy’s Mom to Jolene to the mythical Roxanne and much more, he sings about the ideals that these women characters represent, and attempts to take a more respectful approach than their original songs. It’s a love song dedicated to what he calls “template girls,” and when performed alongside an intimate sounding ukulele track, the dramatic vocals feel genuine. “Lovely Ladies” is a piece of solid songwriting, and you can check it out here below:
breakingandentering.net

VIDEO: JuggMan Jones – “Mask Up”

Just before the end of the year, we got a new video from JuggMan Jones, who is looking to get his name up in the city with a tough new track. “Mask Up” has Jones rapping effortlessly, talking about running numbers up in the streets, and being masked up for other reasons before the pandemic. The beat is hard, and Jones has lyrics for days, kicking off the visual with a freestyle before things really lock in. JuggMan Jones has tremendous potential with his charisma on the microphone and clever bars. Check out the DineroGangRay-directed video for “Mask Up” here below:
breakingandentering.net

AUDIO: Victoria Moralez – “Colored Transmission Waves”

Victoria Moralez’s latest single, ‘Colored Transmission Waves’, is a musical exploration. The Swedish singer does not hold back when it comes to her enjoyable performance, with quality taking centre stage right away, and she does not disappoint as she proceeds through her delivery. The singer has had...

