B&E Weekly Jams Presented by Bublr Bikes: 1/4 – 1/10/22

Indie pop act TENLo have a new single out, and they’re into a full synthetic groove with “Sandman.” The song lives on a plunky, yet catchy synth line, and things give way to a full dance party by the time the hook comes roaring in. Lyrics tell the story of an actual sandman, posing a threat to everyone in the vicinity. It feels just a little sci-fi, but the subject fits the sound, and the core elements of the track are inescapable when you first listen to it. “Sandman” is a track to just let loose to, and another catchy track from a band that are looking to do some big things. Check it out below:
