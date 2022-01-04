UPMC adds new pulmonary and sleep medicine office in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A new UPMC office in Harrisburg is hoping to relieve hospital crowding in the Midstate.

The Pulmonary and Sleep Medicine Office is treating patients struggling with long-haul COVID symptoms and sleep disorders. It also helps with other common conditions that could otherwise send patients to overcrowded emergency rooms like asthma, bronchitis, pneumonia, and emphysema.

“Because some patients are not able to access the specialty services and they end up going back and forth to the ER. Definitely patients with COPD, asthma, something with like symptoms we will be able to help out,” Dr. Navdeep Brar said.

The Harrisburg office opened on Monday.

