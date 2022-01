LONDON (AP) — With Tottenham’s defenders giving away easy goals, Chelsea could restore tranquility while easing Romelu Lukaku back into the team. For Antonio Conte, though, it was a night of frustration on his return to Stamford Bridge four years after being fired by Chelsea as Tottenham lost 2-0 in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal on Wednesday.

